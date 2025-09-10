ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Quashes Rape Case On False Promise Of Marriage, Calls It Abuse of law

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that there is a clear distinction between rape and consensual sex, while quashing a criminal case involving allegations of rape on the false promise of marriage, saying that “continuation of the criminal proceedings against the appellant would be nothing but gross abuse of the process of law”.

A bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Sandeep Mehta passed the order on September 2, 2025. The bench suggested a four-step test to determine the veracity of a prayer for quashing, raised by an accused by invoking the power vested in the high court under Section 482 of the Cr.P.C.

“(i)Step one, whether the material relied upon by the accused is sound, reasonable, and indubitable, i.e., the material is of sterling and impeccable quality? (ii) Step two, whether the material relied upon by the accused, would rule out the assertions contained in the charges levelled against the accused, i.e., the material is sufficient to reject and overrule the factual assertions contained in the complaint, i.e., the material is such, as would persuade a reasonable person to dismiss and condemn the factual basis of the accusations as false”, said the apex court, in its order.

The bench said, “(iii) Step three, whether the material relied upon by the accused has not been refuted by the prosecution/complainant; and/or the material is such that it cannot be justifiably refuted by the prosecution/complainant? (iv) Step four, whether proceeding with the trial would result in an abuse of process of the court, and would not serve the ends of justice?”

The bench said if the answer to all the steps is in the affirmative, the judicial conscience of the high court should persuade it to quash such criminal – proceedings, in exercise of power vested in it under Section 482 of the Cr.P.C.

The bench said such exercise of power, besides doing justice to the accused, would save precious court time, which would otherwise be wasted in holding such a trial (as well as, proceedings arising therefrom) specially when, it is clear that the same would not conclude in the conviction of the accused.

The bench said: “There is a clear distinction between rape and consensual sex and in a case where there is a promise of marriage, the court must very carefully examine whether the accused had actually wanted to marry the victim, or had mala fide motives and had made a false promise to this effect only to satisfy his lust, as the latter falls in the ambit of cheating or deception”.

The bench said that summoning any person on the basis of a frivolous or vexatious complaint is something very serious and this would tarnish the image of the person against whom false, frivolous, and vexatious allegations are levelled.