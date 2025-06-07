SC Quashes Detention Of Kerala Moneylender, Says Preventive Detention Must Be Used Sparingly

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has quashed the preventive detention of a Kerala-based private moneylender under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 2007, saying preventive detention is an extraordinary power in the hands of the state that must be used sparingly.

A bench comprising justices Sanjay Karol and Satish Chandra Sharma said, “It is well settled that the provision for preventive detention is an extraordinary power in the hands of the state that must be used sparingly. It curtails an individual's liberty in anticipation of the commission of further offence(s), and therefore, must not be used in the ordinary course of nature”.

The bench, in its June 6 judgement, said that the power of preventive detention finds recognition in the Constitution itself, under Article 22(3)(b). “However, this court has emphasised in Rekha v State of Tamil Nadu (2011) that the power of preventive detention is an exception to Article 21 and, therefore, must be applied as such, as an exception to the main rule and only in rare cases”, said the bench.

“Therefore, the order of detention dated 20th June, 2024 and the impugned judgment dated 4th September, 2024 passed by the High Court of Kerala at Ernakulam are hereby set aside”, said the bench, allowing the appeal filed by the wife of one Rajesh, who is running a registered lending firm in the name of ‘Rithika Finance’.

On June 20, 2024, the district magistrate, Palakkad, issued an order of detention under Section 3(1) of the Act, in furtherance of a recommendation dated May 29, 2024, by the Palakkad district police head. It was stated therein that Rajesh is a ‘notorious goonda’ of the district and is a threat to society at large.

Consequently, Rajesh was taken into custody. Aggrieved by the order of detention, Rajesh’s wife filed a writ petition before the High Court of Kerala assailing the order of detention and praying for a writ of habeas corpus to respondent No.1 - the State of Kerala, against the illegal detention of her husband. On September 4, 2024, the high court affirmed the detention order passed by the district magistrate.

The appellant moved the apex court against the high court order. The bench noted that the significant point of challenge taken by the appellant is that in all cases against her husband, he is on bail and is complying with the conditions laid down by the court.

The apex court on December 10, 2024, passed an order for releasing Rajesh, since the maximum period of detention under the Act was completed. The apex court said the question that arises for consideration before it is - whether the preventive detention of the detenu is in accordance with law.

The bench noted that, given the extraordinary nature of the power of preventive detention, this court in Icchhu Devi v. Union of India (1980) placed the burden on the detaining authority to prove that such actions are in conformity with the procedure established by law, in consonance with Article 21. Similarly, in Banka Sneha Sheela v. State of Telengana (2021), the apex court had reiterated that an action of preventive detention has to be checked with Article 21 of the Constitution and the statute in question.

The apex court noted that under Section 3 of the Act, the district magistrate, so authorised or the government, may pass an order directing detention of a ‘known goonda’, to prevent commission of antisocial activities within Kerala. “We are of the considered view that the exercise of power under Section 3 of the Act was not justified in law”, said the apex court.

“The observations made in the detention order do not ascribe any reason as to how the actions of the detenu are against the public order of the State….given the extraordinary nature of the power of preventive detention, no reasons are assigned by the detaining authority, as to why and how the actions of the detenu warrant the exercise of such an exceptional power”, said the apex court.

The bench noted that it has been stated by the authority that the detenu is violating the conditions of bail imposed upon him in the cases that have been considered for passing the order of detention. “However, pertinently, no application has been filed by the respondent-state in any of the four cases, alleging violation of such conditions, if any, and moreover, have not even been spelt out here”, said the apex court.

