Supreme Court Quashes 2011 Rape Case Against Tamil Nadu Movie Director

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday quashed a rape case against Tamil film director and politician Seeman, which was lodged in 2011, by an actor after both parties agreed to put a quietus to the matter.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan. The bench noted that the actor has withdrawn her complaint against Seeman, who had also filed an affidavit tendering an unconditional apology.

Seeman also withdrew the allegations made against the actor and undertook not to contact her. "The parties do not intend to continue any litigation. The respondent (actor) has also agreed to not to make any statement against the appellant before any media, including digital and or otherwise, as well as social media...”, noted the bench.

The bench said, "We find that the interest of justice would be served if the impugned order is set aside. We say so for the reason that respondent no. 2 has stated in her affidavit that she would withdraw all complaints and FIR filed by her against the appellant. The FIR stands quashed”.

Earlier, the apex court had directed Seeman and the actor to apologise to each other. On September 24, the apex court had directed Seeman and the actor, who lodged a case against him in 2011 alleging rape on the false promise of marriage, to apologise to each other.