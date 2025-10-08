Supreme Court Quashes 2011 Rape Case Against Tamil Nadu Movie Director
The top court said that the actor has withdrawn her complaint against Seeman, who had also filed an affidavit tendering an unconditional apology.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 8, 2025 at 3:44 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday quashed a rape case against Tamil film director and politician Seeman, which was lodged in 2011, by an actor after both parties agreed to put a quietus to the matter.
The matter came up before a bench comprising justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan. The bench noted that the actor has withdrawn her complaint against Seeman, who had also filed an affidavit tendering an unconditional apology.
Seeman also withdrew the allegations made against the actor and undertook not to contact her. "The parties do not intend to continue any litigation. The respondent (actor) has also agreed to not to make any statement against the appellant before any media, including digital and or otherwise, as well as social media...”, noted the bench.
The bench said, "We find that the interest of justice would be served if the impugned order is set aside. We say so for the reason that respondent no. 2 has stated in her affidavit that she would withdraw all complaints and FIR filed by her against the appellant. The FIR stands quashed”.
Earlier, the apex court had directed Seeman and the actor to apologise to each other. On September 24, the apex court had directed Seeman and the actor, who lodged a case against him in 2011 alleging rape on the false promise of marriage, to apologise to each other.
On September 12, the apex court had asked Seeman to tender an unconditional apology to the actor. Seeman, who leads the Naam Tamilar Katchi party, was facing charges for various offences, including rape, criminal intimidation and cheating under the erstwhile IPC, along with Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.
The apex court was hearing Seeman’s plea challenging a Madras High Court order refusing to quash the case against him. The high court had directed the police to complete the investigation and file a final report.
The complainant alleged she was in a relationship with Seeman between 2007 and 2011 on the assurance of marriage, but he married someone else. The complainant alleged that during this period she was sexually exploited and emotionally manipulated.
