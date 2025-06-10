ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Puts On Hold Delhi High Court Order Ousting NCISMC Chairperson

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday put on hold an order setting aside the appointment of the chairperson of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine holding him ineligible for office.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Manmohan. The bench issued notice to National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISMC) and others on the appeal filed by Vaidya Jayant Yeshwant Deopujari. The appellant, Deopujari, moved the apex court against the June 6 order of the Delhi High Court. The High Court had allowed two petitions against his appointment as the NCISMC chairperson.

In the high court, the petitions were filed by Ved Prakash Tyagi, former president of the erstwhile Central Council for Indian Medicine, and Dr Raghunandan Sharma.