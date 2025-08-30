Supreme Court Puts On Hold Rajasthan HC Strictures Against Judicial Officer

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has put on hold an order passed by the Rajasthan High Court, where it passed strictures and made adverse remarks against a judicial officer posted as special judge, POCSO court.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices J.K. Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi. The top court passed the order on a plea filed by the judicial officer. The petitioner was represented by senior advocate Siddhartha Dave before the bench. The petitioner's counsel argued against the adverse remarks made against his client in the high court order.

The plea requested the apex court to expunge the strictures/adverse remarks against the petitioner, and also sought quashing of any further proceedings ensued or likely to ensue.

The bench, in an order passed on August 29, said: "Permission to file the special leave petition is granted. Delay condoned. Application seeking exemption from filing official translation is allowed. Issue notice returnable in four weeks. In the meantime, further action pursuant to the directions issued in the order impugned shall remain stayed".

The matter was regarding allegation of rape levelled by a minor against two accused: one who raped and the other person who facilitated the act. The case of the two accused was heard by the judicial officer under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The judicial officer convicted both the accused, and the judgments were delivered on the same day, though the trial was separately concluded.

An accused approached the high court challenging the order and also sought suspension of sentence. In May, this year, the high court declined to grant any relief regarding the prayer to suspend the sentence and scheduled the matter for further hearing in October. However, the high court had observed that two judgments were passed and though cases stemmed from the same FIR the process of trial was different, and made some adverse remarks against the judicial officer.

The high court had also directed that the two judgments should be sent to the judge in charge of the Rajasthan Judicial Academy to impart training to the officer about judgment writing.