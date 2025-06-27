SC Puts On Hold Order Enhancing Compensation For Acquisition Of Land Near India-China Border

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday decided to put on hold an order, which enhanced the compensation awarded for acquiring 537 acre of land for the establishment of a defence-related project near the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices K V Viswanathan and N Kotiswar Singh. After hearing Centre's submissions, the bench said, "Issue notice to the respondents. There shall be a stay of operation of the impugned order on condition that the petitioner (Centre), as undertaken by them (before the high court), deposit 10 per cent of the enhanced amount in the registry of the high court within four weeks from today"

The bench also decided to put on hold an order passed in October 2024 of the reference court and scheduled the matter for further hearing on August 18. The bench was hearing a plea by the Centre and others against an order passed by the Itanagar bench of the Gauhati High Court in March this year.

The Centre had contended before the top court that compensation to the beneficiaries was already paid and the land was acquired. The Centre said that there one person, who on the strength of a power of attorney filed a reference case. The Centre contended that earlier compensation awarded was around Rs 70 crore for all beneficiaries, but it was increased to over Rs 410 crore by the additional district and sessions judge in the reference case in October 2024.

The Centre had contended that this reference was based on a "fraud". The Centre emphasised that the person had "fabricated power of attorney" of over 100 persons.

The top court was informed that the government had moved before the high court with a prayer to put on hold the operation of the order passed in the reference case. The Centre said the high court had directed that order passed in the reference case shall stand stayed subject to the condition that 50 per cent of the enhanced amount awarded be deposited within three months.

The government decided to move before the apex court against this direction of the high court. The apex court noted that the counsel, representing the Centre, had argued before the high court that the government was ready to deposit 10 per cent as a security deposit, but there should be no order for withdrawal of the disbursement until the disposal of the appeal.

The apex court asked whether the Centre had paid the undisputed amount. The Centre’s counsel replied that Rs 70 crore was paid.