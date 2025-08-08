SC Puts On Hold HC Order In Saif Ali Khan Family Property Dispute

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted an interim stay on an order passed by the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which remanded decades-old property dispute involving the royal estate of Bhopal's last Nawab, Hamidullah Khan, to the trial court for fresh adjudication.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Atul Chandurkar. The bench decided to issue notice on a plea of Omar Faruq Ali and Raashid Ali, descendants of the elder brother of Nawab Hamidullah Khan, against the high court's order of June 30.

Senior advocate Devadutt Kamat, representing the petitioners, contended that the high court remand order was contrary to the procedural norms outlined under the Civil Procedure Code. After hearing submissions, the bench granted an interim stay on an order passed by the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The petitioners moved the apex court against the decision of the high court to set aside a February 14, 2000, trial court judgment. The high court said the order passed by the trial court was based on a 1997 Allahabad High Court verdict, and that verdict was overturned in 2019, by the Supreme Court. The high court, instead of applying the 2019 precedent and deciding the case, remanded the matter for re-evaluation. The petitioners moved the top court seeking the reversal of the remand order.

The trial court had upheld the exclusive rights of Nawab's daughter Sajida Sultan, her son Mansoor Ali Khan (former India cricket captain), and their legal heirs, actor Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Saba Sultan, and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, over the estate.

In 1999, civil suits were filed by members of the Nawab's extended family, including the late Begum Suraiya Rashid and her children, Mahabano, Niloufar, Nadir, and Yawar, as well as Nawabzadi Qamar Taj Rabia Sultan, another daughter of the Nawab.

The plaintiffs sought partition, possession, and equitable settlement of the Nawab's private estate. The trial court ruled in favour of Sajida Sultan, stating the estate was not subject to Muslim Personal Law and had devolved upon her under constitutional provisions.

Following the Nawab's death in 1960, the Government of India issued a 1962 certificate recognising Sajida Sultan as both the ruler and rightful heir to the personal estate under Article 366 of the Constitution. The plaintiffs, however, contended that the Nawab's personal estate should be distributed among all legal heirs under Muslim Personal Law. The respondents, including actor Saif Ali Khan and his family, argued that succession followed the rule of primogeniture and Sajida Sultan had rightfully inherited both the royal title and personal properties.