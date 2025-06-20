ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Puts On Hold Demolition Of A Temple In Madurai

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday decided to put on hold the demolition of a temple allegedly constructed without valid permission in Tamil Nadu's Madurai.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan. After hearing submissions, the bench sought the response of the civic body on a plea of the residents through their body, Visthara Welfare Association in Madurai. The association had moved the apex court against an order passed by the Madras High Court, directing the temple's demolition.

The apex court, in its order, said, “The high court has directed the demolition of the temple. Issue notice, returnable in eight weeks. In the meanwhile, the demolition of the temple shall remain stayed”.

During the hearing, the bench considered the submissions of the residents’ body. Senior advocate Dama Seshadri Naidu, representing the residents, contended before the bench that the high court did not give an opportunity to both sides to be heard, and even pleadings were not completed.