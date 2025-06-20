ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Puts On Hold Demolition Of A Temple In Madurai

After hearing submissions, the bench sought the response of the civic body on a plea of the residents via the Visthara Welfare Association in Madurai.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 20, 2025 at 6:48 PM IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday decided to put on hold the demolition of a temple allegedly constructed without valid permission in Tamil Nadu's Madurai.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan. After hearing submissions, the bench sought the response of the civic body on a plea of the residents through their body, Visthara Welfare Association in Madurai. The association had moved the apex court against an order passed by the Madras High Court, directing the temple's demolition.

The apex court, in its order, said, “The high court has directed the demolition of the temple. Issue notice, returnable in eight weeks. In the meanwhile, the demolition of the temple shall remain stayed”.

During the hearing, the bench considered the submissions of the residents’ body. Senior advocate Dama Seshadri Naidu, representing the residents, contended before the bench that the high court did not give an opportunity to both sides to be heard, and even pleadings were not completed.

It was alleged that the temple was illegally built without permission on the plot earmarked as open space land of an apartment complex. While directing the demolition of the temple, the high court had said the apartment owners' association could not produce any permission for the construction of the temple in the open space.

