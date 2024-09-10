ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Puts On Hold Defamation Case Against Shashi Tharoor Over Remark On PM

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the trial proceedings against senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor in a defamation case in connection with a 2018 remark allegedly comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a scorpion.

A bench comprising Justices Hrishikesh Roy and R Mahadevan issued notice on Tharoor’s plea and stayed the proceedings in the criminal defamation complaint against the Congress leader. Tharoor was supposed to appear before the trial court today.

Tharoor moved the top court against the Delhi High Court order of August 29, whereby his plea for quashing the defamation case was rejected.

Tharoor’s counsel submitted that his client merely quoted from an article published by a news magazine in 2012 which contained an alleged remark by an unnamed RSS leader comparing Narendra Modi to "a scorpion sitting on a Shivling".

He contended that Tharoor while speaking at the Bangalore Literature Festival in 2018, quoted this expression and termed it an "extraordinarily striking metaphor". The counsel submitted that the person quoted in a news magazine article repeated the same statement in a video on a news channel later.