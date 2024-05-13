SC Pulls up MCD on 3,800 Tonnes Untreated Solid Waste Lying Untreated

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said the situation in Delhi is not pleasant while highlighting 3,800 tonnes of solid waste lying untreated, saying “What will the world say when 3,800 tonnes of solid waste is being untreated every day in the capital city of India…the issue should travel beyond politics."

A bench comprising justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan shot a volley of questions at the counsel representing the Municipal Corporation of Delhi regarding the non-treatment of solid waste generated daily in the capital. Justice Oka asked senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy, representing the MCD, “When will you develop the capacity to handle 3,800 tonnes (solid waste)… record shows it is untreated as there is no capacity to treat it. Is that statement correct? Answer our question…we are asking a very simple question and we expect a simple answer from you”.

Guruswamy tried to explain the scenario regarding the treatment of solid waste but the judges were not convinced. “Are you making a statement that every single tonne of waste generated in Delhi is being treated in accordance with the rules?" Justice Oka asked Guruswamy, who contended that there is certainly a shortfall.

However, Justice Oka, who seemed unconvinced by the counsel’s reply, said: “What is the shortfall? How much is the quantity of solid waste you are not able to treat every day, tell us that figure if 3,800 is wrong….what is the correct figure?” Justice Oka asked Guruswamy to take instructions in the matter, ask your officers and then apprise the court. The bench said it will pass a comprehensive order in the matter. “This is a vital issue for the capital and there are no politics involved in this," said Justice Oka.

Justice Oka told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was present in the courtroom for another matter, “What kind of signal we are giving to the world? We talk of development. We talk about the environment, what signal we are giving?....this issue should travel beyond politics. The MCD is not able to answer our questions today”. Mehta agreed with the court's observation and said that the issue must travel beyond politics. Justice Oka said, “Simple questions were put to MCD, MCD could not answer today. No affidavit by MCD. The Government of India must look into it”.

During the hearing, the bench said that it would summon the highest corporation officer and it is apparent that nobody was bothered. The bench suggested that the Union government should hold a meeting to ensure this 3,800 is not increased further and tackled at the earliest. The apex court was hearing a matter about the processing of municipal solid waste in Delhi.

The top court said the situation, where 3,800 tonnes of solid waste in Delhi and its surrounding areas go untreated every day, is horrible. Against the backdrop of development in Delhi-NCR, the apex court said the generation of solid waste will obviously increase and, if the waste goes untreated every day, it would violate the fundamental right of citizens to live in a pollution-free environment.

The Supreme Court directed the secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs of the Government of India to convene a meeting of all authorities concerned to find a solution and place it before the court.

"In the event, authorities fail to come out with any concrete proposals, we will have to consider passing a drastic order with a view to take care of the environment in the capital city of Delhi and surrounding areas," the bench observed.

The bench sought a report by the secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and it should be placed before the court by July 19.

Terming it a sorry state of affairs in the capital, the bench said within the limits of the MCD, every day 3,800 tonnes of solid waste was generated which cannot be treated as the existing plants do not have the capacity to treat them.

The apex court was informed by the MCD's counsel that it will be possible to treat such excess waste only by June 2027 when an additional facility will come into existence. "This poses a great danger to the environment of the capital city," said the bench.

The bench, referring to an affidavit filed by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, said "something more shocking" has been brought on record and observed that 1,200 tonnes of solid waste was generated in Gurugram daily while the capacity of processing was only 150 tonnes per day and 1,000 tonnes of solid waste was generated daily in Faridabad but the capacity of processing was only 240 tonnes a day.

"In the capital city of India, 3,800 tonnes of solid waste being untreated every day as of 2024. What will happen in 2025, what will happen in 2026?.....everywhere the situation is horrible," said the bench. The apex court has scheduled the matter for further hearing on July 26.

