SC Pulls Up Maharashtra Bodies For Not Paying Villagers After Acquiring Lands

New Delhi: Calling it a "classic case" of the state authorities not paying compensation to villagers after acquiring their land, the Supreme Court on Monday warned the Maharashtra government officials to disburse funds by January 31 or face contempt action.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh was hearing the case over the land acquired from the villagers of Jambhalkhori Borphadi in Beed district of Maharashtra for construction of a water tank under the Employees Guarantee Scheme in 2005.

"This is a classic case where authorities of Maharashtra government denied the compensation to the people whose land was compulsorily acquired," said the bench. It came on the record, despite the orders for payment of over Rs 1.49 crore attaining finality, compensation was not paid to the aggrieved villagers.

"We are completely disappointed to see the manner in which the state authorities have conducted themselves in this case," the top court said. Saying it had adopted a lenient view and not issued a notice on the plea filed on behalf of zila parishad of Beed district or heard the erring officials, the apex court chose not to comment further on the issue.

The court however issued a slew of directions and directed the state's chief secretary, principal secretary (finance) and principal secretary (panchayat and rural development) to take cognisance of the matter within one week.

"Issue necessary sanction for the release of compensation amount to the respondents (villagers) along with the interests till date as also exemplary cost that may be determined by the reference court," it held.

Going by the directive, due payments will have to be made to the landowners and other similarly-placed persons by January 31 with filing of compliance reports in the high court. The bench directed the collector of Beed district to act as a nodal officer and ensure the villagers received the money.

"The chief secretary is further directed to seek the explanation of collector Beed and thereafter determine which is the department concerned liable to pay the compensation and take suitable action against the erring officials," it said.