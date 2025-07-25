SC Pulls Up Kerala Journalist For Defamatory YouTube Video Against Woman Politician, Extends Interim Bail

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday told a Kerala-based journalist to say some nice things on YouTube, something nice happening in Kerala, and YouTube videos play no role in conviction or acquittal in a matter; only courts can do it.
The matter came up before a bench comprising justices BV Nagarathna and KV Viswanathan. The bench criticised the journalist for allegedly publishing a defamatory video against a prominent woman politician on his YouTube channel "Crime Online".
On June 9, the Kerala High Court declined to grant anticipatory bail to the journalist and directed him to surrender before the police. The journalist moved the apex court challenging the High Court order.
During the hearing today, the bench asked the journalist whether he wanted to convict people based on YouTube videos and made it clear that conviction or acquittal does not happen on the basis of a YouTube video. "You want to convict people based on your YouTube videos? Conviction or acquittal doesn't happen based on a YouTube video. Courts do that”, said the bench.
The bench continued, "Say some nice things on YouTube. Why do you put this crime online, etc.? Something nice happening in Kerala, God's own country.... speak about that." In the meantime, the apex court extended the interim bail granted to journalist Nandakumar TP, who has sought anticipatory bail in the matter.
The journalist was booked under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for offences of outraging a woman's modesty, intimidation and intent to cause reputational harm aside from dissemination of obscene content electronically.
The journalist was also booked under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, which penalises publication or transmission of obscene material in electronic form. It was alleged that a YouTube video posted by Nandakumar contained derogatory, sexually coloured, and threatening remarks aimed at humiliating and tarnishing the reputation of the woman leader.
