SC Pulls Up Kerala Journalist For Defamatory YouTube Video Against Woman Politician, Extends Interim Bail

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday told a Kerala-based journalist to say some nice things on YouTube, something nice happening in Kerala, and YouTube videos play no role in conviction or acquittal in a matter; only courts can do it.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices BV Nagarathna and KV Viswanathan. The bench criticised the journalist for allegedly publishing a defamatory video against a prominent woman politician on his YouTube channel "Crime Online".

On June 9, the Kerala High Court declined to grant anticipatory bail to the journalist and directed him to surrender before the police. The journalist moved the apex court challenging the High Court order.

During the hearing today, the bench asked the journalist whether he wanted to convict people based on YouTube videos and made it clear that conviction or acquittal does not happen on the basis of a YouTube video. "You want to convict people based on your YouTube videos? Conviction or acquittal doesn't happen based on a YouTube video. Courts do that”, said the bench.