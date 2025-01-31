SC: Provide Details Regarding Place Of Residence Of Rohingyas In Delhi

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought details in connection with the place of residence of Rohingyas in Delhi.

The matter came up before a bench led by Justice Surya Kant and comprising Justice N. Kotiswar Singh. The top court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by NGO Rohingya Human Rights Initiative through advocate Satya Mitra. The PIL urged the apex court to quash a circular issued by Delhi’s AAP government on December 23, 2024, prohibiting government schools from admitting children of Rohingya refugees.

The NGO has requested the apex court to issue a direction to the Delhi government to grant admission to all Rohingya children free of cost whether or not the family holds an Aadhar card. Justice Kant told senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, representing the NGO, to file an affidavit as to where they are staying and point out the pockets of their residence.

The bench sought an affidavit from the NGO and scheduled the matter for hearing in the second week of February. At the outset, the bench told the petitioner's counsel that it is not keen to entertain the plea. "The prayer pertains to Rohingyas in Delhi…why don't you go to Delhi High Court?," the bench told Gonsalves.

Gonsalves contended before the bench that there are 1,050 Rohingya refugees in Delhi and they are majorly concentrated in areas like Shaheen Bagh and Khazuri Khas. The bench asked Gonsalves to bring on record a detailed affidavit, whether they are living in normal residences or they are confined to camps. "As it will mould the nature of relief…," said the bench.

Seeking early hearing in the matter, Gonsalves said there was an urgency as "exams will start and they will be left out". The bench said, "Exam will only be there if they are admitted…".

Gonsalves replied that the Delhi government says identify them and the identification is being done to prevent them from going ahead. Gonsalves said that he will file all the details sought by the bench. The Delhi government circular had sought strict adherence to admission procedures and to verify students' documents to prevent the enrolment of illegal Bangladeshi migrants.