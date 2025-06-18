ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Protects Kerala Journalist Booked For Posting Defamatory YT Video Against Politician

An FIR was lodged against journalist under the provisions of the BNS for offences of outraging a woman’s modesty and intent to cause reputational harm.

File photo of Supreme Court (ANI)
By Sumit Saxena

Published : June 18, 2025

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to a Kerala-based journalist booked by the police for allegedly publishing a defamatory video against a prominent woman politician on his YouTube channel “Crime Online”.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Sandeep Mehta and Prasanna B Varale.

The bench decided to issue a notice to the Kerala government and the station house officer of the police station concerned. The bench was hearing an anticipatory bail plea of journalist Nandakumar TP. The police claimed that a YouTube video posted by the petitioner contained derogatory, sexually coloured, and threatening remarks aimed at humiliating and tarnishing the reputation of the woman leader.

During the hearing today, the bench said that in the event of arrest, the journalist will be released on bail by the trial court upon a bond and sureties as directed by the judge. The bench directed the petitioner to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

An FIR was lodged against the journalist under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for offences of outraging a woman’s modesty, intimidation and intent to cause reputational harm, and dissemination of obscene content electronically.

Earlier this month, the Kerala High Court declined to grant Nandakumar anticipatory bail and directed him to surrender before the police.

