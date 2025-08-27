SC: Prolongation Of A Criminal Case Amounts To Mental Incarceration

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that the prolongation of a criminal case for an unreasonable period is in itself a kind of suffering and it amounts to mental incarceration for the person facing such proceedings. The judgment was delivered on August 21 by a bench comprising Justices N V Anjaria and A S Chandurkar.

The bench made these observations while reducing a 75-year-old woman's sentence, who stays alone, in a corruption case to the actual period undergone. It said the prolongation of a criminal case for an unreasonable period is in itself a kind of suffering, and it amounts to mental incarceration for the person facing such proceedings.

The bench said for a person who is convicted and who has appealed against his or her conviction and sentence and who everyday awaits the fate of litigation, spends time in distress.

"In the present-day system of administration of justice, in which proceedings have often gone on protracted unreasonably and therefore unbearably, the passage of long time itself makes the person suffer a mental agony", said the bench.

In the present case, the bench said the incident had occurred more than 22 years ago and that the age of the widow appellant is 75 years, who stays alone. It added, "the court finds it appropriate that she may not be made to undergo the imprisonment again". "In the totality of the facts and circumstances, the imprisonment already undergone by her is treated to be an adequate sentence. The sentence awarded to the appellant is accordingly reduced to the actual undergone," said the bench.

The bench said at the same time the imposition of fine is required to be increased and the appellant shall be liable to pay a fine of ₹25,000/- over and above originally imposed, and the amount of fine shall be paid on or before 10th September, 2025.

The top court delivered the judgment on an appeal filed by the woman against the August 2010 verdict of the Madras High Court, which confirmed the trial court order. The woman was convicted by the trial court. The woman served as an inspector of Central Excise, under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and sentenced her to undergo one year imprisonment. It was alleged by the prosecution that in September 2002, she demanded illegal gratification of Rs 300.

The top court was informed that the appellant is a widow and she had already undergone imprisonment for 31 days. The bench said in determining the final sentence and the nature thereof, variety of factors that would operate would include the intervening time between the commission of offence and the actual award of the sentence, age of the accused, the stress which he or she might have suffered because of passage of time during each case has remained pending and undecided, the family circumstance and such other factors, without becoming exhaustive.

The bench said the process of sentencing by the courts is guided by theories such as punitive, deterrent or reformative, and each school of thought has its own object and purpose to explain awarding of sentence and its utility.

The bench said amongst these theories, reformative approach has become increasingly acceptable to modern jurisprudence and reformation is something always considered progressive.

"When there are mitigating circumstances, the court would lean towards reducing the sentence. The focus would be on the crime, and not on the criminal. The society and system would nurture the guilt with positivity, while selecting the sentence", said the bench.