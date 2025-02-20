ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: Process Of Conferring Senior Designation To Lawyers Requires 'Serious Introspection'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said a "serious introspection" was required regarding the rules framed in connection with designating lawyers as senior advocates and referred the issue to Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna for deciding whether a larger bench should hear the matter.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih said it is doubtful whether by interviewing a candidate for a few minutes, his personality or suitability can be really tested. 25 points out of 100 are assigned for interview/interaction, constituting 1/4th of the total points. Section 16 of the Advocates Act deals with the senior designation of lawyers.

The bench expressed certain concerns with the senior designation system, which has been laid down as per the two judgments rendered by apex court in the Indira Jaising case in 2017 and 2023.

Citing the judgment in Indira Jaising v Supreme Court of India (2023), the bench said this court held that designation as a senior advocate in India is a privilege awarded as a mark of excellence to advocates who have distinguished themselves and have made a significant contribution to the development of the legal profession.

The bench said, therefore, the question that needs serious consideration is whether the court should permit applications to be made for grant of designation, though the statute does not contemplate that. "If the legislature intended to allow advocates to make applications for designation, sub-section (2) of Section 16 would not have provided for this court or high courts to take the consent of advocates before designation," the bench said.

The bench said if an advocate, by virtue of his standing at the Bar, his ability or special knowledge, deserves designation as a senior advocate, the question which arises is, by making such an advocate appear for an interview, are we not compromising on the dignity of the advocate? Are we not converting the process of designation into a selection process?

However, the bench said it does not disrespect the two decisions of the top court, rather flagging its concerns. “We again reiterate that we mean no disrespect to the two binding decisions, and we are recording our concerns only to enable the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, to decide whether the doubts expressed by us need consideration by an appropriate larger Bench," said the bench.