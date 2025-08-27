SC: Presumption In Favour Of Marriage Due To Continuous Cohabitation Only Be Displaced By Unimpeachable Evidence

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that a presumption in favour of a marriage where a man and woman have engaged in prolonged and continuous cohabitation, and such a presumption, though rebuttable in nature, can only be displaced by unimpeachable evidence by a party, which has raised questions on such a relationship.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and Prashant Kumar Mishra delivered the judgment on August 25. The apex court addressed the question as to whether the relationship between the deceased Dasabovi and the plaintiffs’ mother can be presumed to be a valid marital union, in the absence of formal documentary proof.

To answer this question, the apex court cited the order in Badri Prasad v. Dy. Director of Consolidation and Ors. (1978). The top court had then held that "A strong presumption arises in favour of wedlock where the partners have lived together for a long spell as husband and wife. Although the presumption is rebuttable, a heavy burden lies on him who seeks to deprive the relationship of legal origin. Law leans in favour of legitimacy and frowns upon bastardy."

The top court referred to the observation by Privy Council in Andrahennedige Dinohamy and Anr. v. Wijetunge Liyanapatabendige Balahamy and Ors. (1927). "where a man and woman are proved to have lived together as man and wife, the law will presume, unless the contrary be clearly proved, that they were living together in consequence of a valid marriage and not in a state of concubinage", observed the Privy Council.

The apex court also referred to an observation made by the Privy Council in Mohabbat Ali Khan (plaintiff) v. Mahomed Ibrahim Khan and Ors. (defendants) (1929) case. "… The law presumes in favour of marriage and against concubinage when a man and a woman have cohabited continuously for a number of years", said the Privy Council.

Against the backdrop of these observations, the apex court said: "The foregoing authorities indicate that the legal position enunciates a presumption in favour of a marriage where a man and woman have engaged in prolonged and continuous cohabitation. Such a presumption, though rebuttable in nature, can only be displaced by unimpeachable evidence".

The top court said any circumstance that weakens this presumption ought not to be ignored by the court. The burden lies heavily on the party seeking to question the cohabitation and to deprive the relationship of legal sanctity, it added.

The apex court held the plaintiffs succeeded in establishing a valid marital relationship between their mother, Bheemakka alias Sathyakka, and the deceased Dasabovi. The bench came to this conclusion on the basis of the oral testimony of Hanumanthappa, aged 75 years and a resident of Antharagange village, Bhadravati Taluk.

"It can be elicited from the evidence of P.W.2 (Hanumanthappa) that the deceased Dasabovi was regularly visiting the plaintiffs' mother and plaintiff No 1 and 2 at Antharagange village. A reasonable presumption can, therefore, be drawn that the deceased Dasabovi maintained the relationship with the plaintiffs' mother even after marrying defendant No.1. This, in turn, gives rise to a presumption that the deceased Dasabovi and the plaintiffs' mother have lived as husband and wife", it said.

The bench further said such prolonged cohabitation, coupled with the testimony of Hanumanthappa, attracts a strong presumption in favour of a valid wedlock. "Although the presumption is rebuttable, the onus lies on defendant No. 1 to disprove the legitimacy of the relationship. In the present case, defendant No. 1, except for mere denial, has not substantiated any material, oral or documentary, to rebut the presumption of a valid marriage between the deceased Dasabovi and the plaintiffs' mother," noted the bench.

The bench said it is a well-settled principle that the burden of proof lies upon the party who asserts a fact, and in the present case, the plaintiffs have positively asserted that the deceased Dasabovi had a valid marital relationship with their mother. "This court is of the opinion that the plaintiffs have discharged the burden of proof placed upon them. They have sufficiently established that the deceased Dasabovi lived with their mother, Bheemakka @ Sathyakka, as husband and wife", said the apex court.

The apex court junked the appeal by legal representatives of Chowdamma (dead) against the Karnataka High Court's judgment of October 28, 2010.

The High Court had decreed the suit for partition in favour of plaintiffs, who claimed after their birth, their father fell in love with another woman, Chowdamma. The plaintiffs contended that they along with their mother, were driven out of the home, but their father continued to maintain a relationship with them by regularly visiting them.

The plaintiff relied upon the testimony of Hanumanthappa, who in his evidence in 2005, affirmed having personal knowledge of the relationship between the deceased Dasabovi and the plaintiffs mother.

The bench said Hanumanthappa's testimony was not tailored to suit the litigation or introduced as an afterthought (Post litem motam), and the narrative appears to be rooted in long-standing village familiarity and reflects natural continuity. "Thus, in the totality of circumstances, and particularly in the absence of contemporaneous documentary evidence, the evidence of P.W.2 assumes evidentiary significance in establishing the nature of the relationship between the deceased Dasabovi and the plaintiffs' mother. His evidence is consistent with Section 50 of the Evidence Act and is being rooted in personal knowledge and long-standing acquaintance with both the plaintiffs and defendants", it said.

Chowdamma relied upon the revenue records to prove her case. "In the absence of any substantive rebuttal, the defendants seek refuge in the revenue records. However, their reliance on the revenue records is of no avail, as such records only hold presumptive value and don't confer title", said the top court.

"Defendant No.1 (Chowdamma), though physically present in the court during the trial, abstained from stepping into the witness box to rebut the plaintiffs' assertions — assertions that strike at the very core of the dispute. In the absence of cogent medical evidence to support her alleged incapacity, her abstention from the witness box constitutes deliberate circumvention of the evidentiary burden resting upon her", it noted.

The bench said in the present factual matrix, the adverse presumption under Section 114(g) of the Evidence Act is inevitable, and it cannot overlook that defendant No. 1, while central to the controversy, chose not only to abstain from entering the witness box but also wilfully bypassed the statutory remedy available to those pleading physical incapacity.