‘States In Himalayan Region Facing Existential Crisis’, SC Poses Questions To Himachal Pradesh On Environmental Policy

By Sumit Saxena Published : September 23, 2025

By Sumit Saxena New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said all states in the Himalayan region are facing a serious existential crisis, while directing the Himachal Pradesh government to answer questions regarding its "climate change policy", explaining its disaster management plans in view of "fragile" ecological systems, and other queries. A bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said evidently, the state of Himachal Pradesh, and for that matter, all the states in the Himalayan region, are facing a serious existential crisis. The bench said this monsoon season has seen heavy/unprecedented rain causing havoc in the fragile ecosystem of Himachal Pradesh, and the deluge which has struck in various areas has caused widespread damage to life and property. “A large number of homes/permanent structures/temporary buildings have been washed away or swept under the destructive landslides which have struck the State during this period”, said the bench. The bench said that scores of people have perished in floods and landslides, and thousands of properties have been destroyed. The bench said it was observed that humans, not nature, are responsible for phenomena such as continuous landslides, the collapse of houses and buildings, subsidence of roads, etc. “Further observation has been made that the various expert reports and other reports have indicated that major causes of such vast destruction in the state of Himachal Pradesh are hydro power projects, four-lane roads, deforestation, multi-storey buildings, etc”, noted the bench. The apex court passed the order while acting in a suo motu case relating to the ecology and environmental conditions in the state. Senior advocate K Parameshwar, the amicus curiae, flagged several issues requiring the state's response. The apex court said the issue ranged from zoning, tree or forest cover, compensatory afforestation, climate change, disaster management plan, roads, hydroelectric projects, mining and use of heavy machinery to tourism and multi-storey buildings. “Does the State of Himachal Pradesh have a climate change policy? If yes, details/copy of the same to be placed on record. Has the State conducted any study of the present as well as future projections of the effect of climate change on the ecosystem of the State of Himachal Pradesh? If yes, a detailed report to be placed on record”, said the bench. The bench also sought details of studies conducted by the State Remote Sensing Cell relating to climate change and specifically glacier retreat.