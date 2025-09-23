‘States In Himalayan Region Facing Existential Crisis’, SC Poses Questions To Himachal Pradesh On Environmental Policy
The bench said this monsoon season has seen heavy/unprecedented rain, causing havoc in the fragile ecosystem of Himachal Pradesh.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 23, 2025 at 9:14 PM IST
By Sumit Saxena
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said all states in the Himalayan region are facing a serious existential crisis, while directing the Himachal Pradesh government to answer questions regarding its "climate change policy", explaining its disaster management plans in view of "fragile" ecological systems, and other queries.
A bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said evidently, the state of Himachal Pradesh, and for that matter, all the states in the Himalayan region, are facing a serious existential crisis.
The bench said this monsoon season has seen heavy/unprecedented rain causing havoc in the fragile ecosystem of Himachal Pradesh, and the deluge which has struck in various areas has caused widespread damage to life and property.
“A large number of homes/permanent structures/temporary buildings have been washed away or swept under the destructive landslides which have struck the State during this period”, said the bench.
The bench said that scores of people have perished in floods and landslides, and thousands of properties have been destroyed. The bench said it was observed that humans, not nature, are responsible for phenomena such as continuous landslides, the collapse of houses and buildings, subsidence of roads, etc.
“Further observation has been made that the various expert reports and other reports have indicated that major causes of such vast destruction in the state of Himachal Pradesh are hydro power projects, four-lane roads, deforestation, multi-storey buildings, etc”, noted the bench.
The apex court passed the order while acting in a suo motu case relating to the ecology and environmental conditions in the state. Senior advocate K Parameshwar, the amicus curiae, flagged several issues requiring the state's response.
The apex court said the issue ranged from zoning, tree or forest cover, compensatory afforestation, climate change, disaster management plan, roads, hydroelectric projects, mining and use of heavy machinery to tourism and multi-storey buildings.
“Does the State of Himachal Pradesh have a climate change policy? If yes, details/copy of the same to be placed on record. Has the State conducted any study of the present as well as future projections of the effect of climate change on the ecosystem of the State of Himachal Pradesh? If yes, a detailed report to be placed on record”, said the bench.
The bench also sought details of studies conducted by the State Remote Sensing Cell relating to climate change and specifically glacier retreat.
The bench sought details of the total number of rivers in the state and the number of hydroelectric projects operating on each river, along with the date of their commencement. “Details of any study, periodic or otherwise, on the cumulative impact of hydroelectric projects after the completion thereof, to be placed on record. Status of expansions, if any, of the existing hydroelectric projects to be placed on record”, said the bench.
The bench also sought details of hotel/industries/short-term rental accommodations for which permissions have been granted by the State over the last ten years. “Measures, if any, employed by the state to regulate the tourist activity within the state, especially in the peak monsoon season…. Are there any measures in place to monitor the footfall of tourists while balancing the same with the ecological conditions prevailing in the State?”, asked the bench.
“Whether there exists any restraint on the construction of multi-storeyed buildings in the state? Complete details in respect of the maximum number of floors, total constructed area, etc., to be provided on record along with relevant rules and circulars”, said the bench.
The bench said the questionnaire submitted by the amicus was exhaustive and the answers would be essential for carrying the matter forward. "These responses would assist the court in arriving at a considered decision for the purpose of framing guidelines/measures to protect the citizens at large and the fragile ecological system in the state of Himachal Pradesh," said the bench.
The apex court asked the state to furnish its response, supported by an affidavit of the principal secretary of the state's forest department, by October 28.
The bench asked what the criteria are on the basis whereof, zoning (if any) is done in the State of Himachal Pradesh, that is to say, whether zoning (if any) is done on the basis of seismic activity/landslides/green cover/eco-sensitivity? If yes, all the classifications, along with relevant statutory provisions/ notifications to be placed on record.
“What is the total designated forest area in the State of Himachal Pradesh, and how much of the forest area has been diverted for non-forest use in the last two decades? Year-wise status to be placed on record”, asked the bench.
“How much percentage of tree cover and forest cover changed across the State over the last two decades? The district-wise details over the last ten years are to be placed on record. Has the State conducted any tree survey and/or forest surveys and/or any other study to analyse the changes, if any, in the green cover in the State? If yes, a detailed survey report to be placed on record”, said the apex court.
"Details of funds allocated for disaster management in the state for the last twenty years and the details of utilisation thereof, to be placed on record," it said. The bench also sought details of state and national highways in the state, with specific details on the number of four-lane highways.
The bench also sought details about the number of trees planted by the state, public sector undertakings and private entities in the last 20 years as a part of compensatory afforestation. The state also has to inform about the number of mining operations and ongoing leases, besides the ones pending approval.
Also Read
Study Holds Illegal Construction, Mining Responsible For Disaster In Himachal Pradesh