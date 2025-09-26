ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Poses 12 Questions For Rajasthan Government In Suo Motu Case Over Lack Of Functional CCTVs In Police Stations

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Rajasthan government to provide information about the number of CCTV cameras installed in each police station across the state, while it framed twelve questions for the state government regarding CCTVs in police stations.

The order was passed by a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, while acting in a suo motu case.

Citing a news report published in September 2025, the bench said it was reported that as many as 11 lives were lost in police custody in Rajasthan in the first eight months of the year 2025, of which seven incidents occurred in the Udaipur division.

The bench noted that efforts to procure CCTV footage from the police stations concerned proved futile because the information was denied/not provided on frivolous grounds as has been delineated in the order dated 4th September, 2025.

“Apparently, the non-functioning of the CCTV cameras/non-preservation of the video recording and its data, is in breach of the directions issued by this Court in the case of Paramvir Singh Saini v. Baljit Singh and Others, (2021)”, said the apex court.

The bench asked the state government to apprise it of the number of cameras installed in each police station with placement details, and specifications of cameras like resolution, night vision, field of view, audio capture, and tamper detection.

“Storage mechanism followed for the storage of video data, including the period for which the data is preserved. The frequency at which maintenance activity is carried out. Escalation process in case there is some malfunction in the camera and process of redressal for the same”, it asked the state.

The bench asked whether any regular audit is conducted to check the functioning of the installed cameras. If so, the detailed report with complete statistics will be placed on record. Whether any audit of logs and the integrity of footage is carried out? Whether there is any provision for surprise inspections and forensic validation of tamper-proofing?”