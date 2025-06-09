ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Declines Urgent Hearing On Plea To Protect Theatres Screening 'Thug Life'

The petitioner informed the top court about the open threats from fringe groups against the screening of the film, Thug Life, in Karnataka.

Supreme Court
Supreme Court (ANI)
author img

By Sumit Saxena

Published : June 9, 2025 at 3:47 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a request made by a lawyer seeking an urgent hearing on a plea for protection against several alleged threats over the screening of Kamal Haasan's film "Thug Life" in theatres across Karnataka.

The matter was mentioned before a bench which comprised Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice Manmohan.

The lawyer, who was representing the petitioner, informed the apex court about the open threats from fringe groups against the screening of the film in Karnataka. The lawyer contended before the bench that fringe elements have made open threats and added that these elements are saying “theatres will be set on fire."

However, the bench asked the theatre association from Karnataka to approach the Karnataka High Court instead and made it clear that the court is not keen to entertain the plea for an urgent hearing. The bench orally observed, “install fire extinguishers” and asked the petitioner to move before the high court.

Kamal Hassan starred film was in cinema halls across the country on June 5. The Tamil movie, which reunites Hassan with filmmaker Mani Ratnam after 1987's "Nayakan", could not be released in Karnataka after Haasan's comments about the Kannada language sparked a major controversy.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a request made by a lawyer seeking an urgent hearing on a plea for protection against several alleged threats over the screening of Kamal Haasan's film "Thug Life" in theatres across Karnataka.

The matter was mentioned before a bench which comprised Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice Manmohan.

The lawyer, who was representing the petitioner, informed the apex court about the open threats from fringe groups against the screening of the film in Karnataka. The lawyer contended before the bench that fringe elements have made open threats and added that these elements are saying “theatres will be set on fire."

However, the bench asked the theatre association from Karnataka to approach the Karnataka High Court instead and made it clear that the court is not keen to entertain the plea for an urgent hearing. The bench orally observed, “install fire extinguishers” and asked the petitioner to move before the high court.

Kamal Hassan starred film was in cinema halls across the country on June 5. The Tamil movie, which reunites Hassan with filmmaker Mani Ratnam after 1987's "Nayakan", could not be released in Karnataka after Haasan's comments about the Kannada language sparked a major controversy.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SUPREME COURT KARNATAKAHC THUG LIFEKAMAL HAASAN FILMMOVIE SC THUG

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.