SC: Plea Seeking SC/ST Quota In Karnataka Bar Body Serious, Can’t Allow Division On Basis Of Caste

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to order reservation on the basis of caste in the Bengaluru bar body elections, saying it would open a "pandora's box" in the absence of any empirical data.

The matter came before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh. The bench said the matter is a sensitive issue and it would not permit bar members to be divided on caste lines nor allow it to be politicised. The bench stressed that in the absence of any empirical data, reservation on a caste basis cannot be done.

"It will open a pandora's box. Without any empirical data, it can't be done. Reserving seats for women was a different thing. We will not permit bar members to be divided on caste lines or let the issues to be politicised," observed the bench.

Senior advocate Madhavi Divan, representing the petitioner NGO, contended before the bench that in the past 50 years, not even one member from the SC/ST or OBC categories were elected to the governing body of the Advocate Association of Bengaluru. Divan, emphasising on reservation and affirmative actions in bar body elections in other countries, said there should be diversity in key positions.

The apex court was hearing a plea of NGO Advocates for Social Justice seeking reservations in the upcoming Bengaluru Bar Association elections to members belonging to SCs, STs, and OBCs. The bench said at the moment the court was "handicapped" in the absence of relevant data and observed parliamentarians of the country were sensitive enough to ensure adequate representation of different communities in key positions. The bench said whenever a legislation comes for reservation, many debates happen on the issue and there are also deliberations with expert bodies.

"Different data are collected and made available. With informed knowledge, you can take appropriate decisions. As of today, in the absence of relevant data, we are completely handicapped," said the bench. However, the top court said it would examine the “serious question” in another pending petition relating to reforms in bar associations.

The bench said there are serious arguable issues from both sides, which can be deliberated in a healthy atmosphere. “We don't want different bar bodies to be divided on such grounds. This is not our intention," it added.

The apex court decided to tag the matter with a pending issue on the strengthening of bar associations, which is scheduled for a hearing on February 17. In January this year, the apex court modified its order and allowed Advocate Association of Bengaluru to create a post of vice-president in the bar body for which elections would be held in the coming weeks.

On January 24, the top court, exercising its plenary powers, reserved the post of treasurer in the Bengaluru Advocates Association for women lawyers. The bench had exercised its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, while observing the election for the bar body was scheduled on February 2 and the nomination process was over.

The apex court had said it was “high-time” to provide women reservation in different elected bodies of advocates, as it invoked its powers under Article 142. “We deem it appropriate to invoke our powers under Article 142 of the Constitution and direct as follows - (i) the post of treasurer shall be exclusively earmarked for women candidates," said the bench.

A counsel had urged the bench to relax the 10-year experience criteria to allow more participation from young lawyers in the governing council. The bench accepted this contention and ordered an arrangement, like the one it had ordered for implementation in the Delhi High Court Bar Association elections case, in the Advocate Association of Bengaluru, which completed its term on December 19.