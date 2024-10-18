SC Plans To Start Live-Streaming Of Regular Hearings Of All Benches

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is planning to start live-streaming of the regular hearings of all its benches. In a trial run, the proceedings of all benches were streamed live on Friday.

The apex court has been using YouTube to live-stream hearings for cases before Constitution benches and matters of public interest such as the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata.

In a unanimous decision made during a full-court meeting led by former Chief Justice of India U U Lalit, the court had resolved to live-stream all Constitution bench hearings following a landmark ruling on the issue in 2018.