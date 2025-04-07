SC: 'Physical Relations Established On A Promise To Marry Will Not Amount To A Rape In Every Case'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it is time and again settled by it that the mere fact that physical relations were established pursuant to a promise to marry will not amount to a rape in every case, while terminating the criminal proceedings initiated against a man, allegedly accused of rape on false pretext of marriage.

The apex court said in the eventuality of a fall-out or split between the parties, it cannot be said that the promise to marry was false, and the corresponding conduct dishonest.

A bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma said, "The physical relationship between the appellant (man) and the respondent no. 2 (woman) was consensual from the very beginning and cannot be said to be against the will or without the consent of the prosecutrix".

"Even if the case of the prosecutrix is accepted, there is no material on record to show that there was any dishonest inducement, or incitement on part of the appellant," said Justice Sharma, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench.

The bench noted that in-fact, it is apparent from the conduct of the man, that he was acting in furtherance of the promise to marry, and it is the own observation of the Delhi High Court, that the appellant had made a promise to marry the complainant and was acting accordingly.

"The Mangalsutra being prepared with the initials of the name of the complainant/respondent no.2 does reflect his intention and promise to marry. However, in the eventuality of a fall-out or split between the parties, it cannot be said that the promise to marry was false, and the corresponding conduct dishonest”, said Justice Sharma.

Justice Sharma said there is also no element of criminality that can be accrued to the appellant, insofar as it is the own case of the prosecutrix, that she was in a relationship with him, while being in a subsisting marriage.

The bench said that it is also hard to believe that the prosecutrix could have sustained a physical relationship for a prolonged period of five years, while being in a subsisting marriage, and even subsequently obtaining divorce to sustain the relationship. "The prolonged period of the relationship, during which the sexual relations continued between the parties, is sufficient to conclude that there was never an element of force or deceit in the relationship," said the bench.

The bench agreed with the sessions court decision to discharge the man in the case. "A bare review of the FIR and the charge-sheet and material placed on record by the prosecution, would clarify that the ingredients of offences under Section 375/506 IPC are not established," said the bench.

Setting aside the order passed by the high court in January 2024, the bench said, "the High Court has undertaken an exhaustive analysis of the allegations in the FIR, and the Chargesheet, while failing to consider that at the stage of framing of charges, the court must only adjudicate on the basis of material on record".

The bench said it has been time and again settled by it, that the mere fact that physical relations were established pursuant to a promise to marry will not amount to a rape in every case.

"An offence under Section 375 IPC could only be made out, if promise of marriage was made by the accused solely with a view to obtain consent for sexual relations without having any intent of fulfilling said promise from the very beginning, and that such false promise of marriage had a direct bearing on the prosecutrix giving her consent for sexual relations," said the bench.

The complaint revealed that the appellant was known to the prosecutrix since 2011, prior to their respective marriages; however, their love rekindled in 2016, once their matrimonial lives became unsettled.

Complainant claimed that she was in a relationship with the appellant since 2016, who was living in Canada at the time, and had come to India, and met her for the first time in February 2017.

The complainant alleged that he established physical relationship with her on the promise that he will marry her after obtaining divorce from his first wife. The appellant purportedly lived with the complainant at her house for twenty-five days, where he sexually harassed her, and told her that if she refused to establish physical relations with him, he would not marry her.

The complainant has alleged that she obtained divorce from her husband in 2019, on the assurance from the appellant, that he will marry her; however, in May 2021, the appellant refused to marry her and even threatened to kill her children. The investigation culminated into a charge-sheet on May 15, 2022, under Sections 376/506 IPC against the appellant. In June 2021, the complainant registered an FIR alleging that the appellant had established physical relations with her, with the promise to marry her, and take care of her two children.

The man filed an application under Section 227 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, seeking discharge, which was allowed by the trial court. The complainant filed a criminal revision in the Delhi High Court, against the sessions court order, which was allowed by the high court.

The high court whilst assailing the order on discharge, made specific observations holding that there is prima-facie material to establish that the appellant had indulged in sexual relationship with the complainant/Respondent, with the promise to marry her, and frame charges against the appellant, for offences under U/s 376/506 IPC in FIR. The man moved the apex court against the high court order.