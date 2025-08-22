SC Permits Deleted Voters To Submit Claims With Aadhaar, Other 11 Prescribed Docs In Bihar SIR

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said that the Election Commission of India should allow online submission of claims of deleted voters with their Aadhaar card or any other acceptable documents as proof of residence in the Bihar special intensive revision (SIR).
A bench led by Justice Surya Kant also criticized the political parties in Bihar over their inaction in assisting people who were left out of the draft electoral roll during the SIR in filing claims and objections.
The bench asked why the political parties have not assisted the over 65 lakh deleted voters. “Political parties are not doing their jobs... What are your BLAs (booth-level agents) doing? Political parties must help voters,” observed the bench, also comprising Joymalya Bagchi.
The bench orally noted that though there are about 1.6 lakh BLAs of political parties, only two objections have come from them.
It was argued before the apex court that poll body officers were not acknowledging the objections given by the BLAs.
The bench directed the poll body to allow excluded voters to submit claims through online mode, besides making physical submissions in the SIR exercise of the electoral roll in poll-bound Bihar.
The bench stressed that the entire SIR exercise should be voter-friendly and asked the political parties to come forward. The bench said the ECI should allow online submission of claims of deleted voters with an Aadhaar card or any other acceptable documents for Bihar SIR as proof of residence.
The bench asked the poll body to add it to a list of 11 other government-issued IDs as proof.
The ECI informed the apex court that 85,000 new voters have come forward in the Bihar SIR exercise.
The bench directed the political parties to issue directions to party workers to assist people in filing their complaints, and made it clear that it was not altering the timeline of the exercise for now.
“All 12 political parties in Bihar shall issue specific directions to party workers to assist people in filing and submission of requisite forms with any 11 documents in Form 6 or Aadhaar card”, said the bench.
The apex court was hearing petitions challenging the 'special intensive revision' of the voter list in Bihar. The bench directed the chief electoral officer of Bihar to implead the political parties in the court proceedings.
