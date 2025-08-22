ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Permits Deleted Voters To Submit Claims With Aadhaar, Other 11 Prescribed Docs In Bihar SIR

File photo of Congress MPs Jebi Mather and Praniti Shinde, along with other parliamentarians from the INDIA bloc parties, stage a protest against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said that the Election Commission of India should allow online submission of claims of deleted voters with their Aadhaar card or any other acceptable documents as proof of residence in the Bihar special intensive revision (SIR).

A bench led by Justice Surya Kant also criticized the political parties in Bihar over their inaction in assisting people who were left out of the draft electoral roll during the SIR in filing claims and objections.

The bench asked why the political parties have not assisted the over 65 lakh deleted voters. “Political parties are not doing their jobs... What are your BLAs (booth-level agents) doing? Political parties must help voters,” observed the bench, also comprising Joymalya Bagchi.

The bench orally noted that though there are about 1.6 lakh BLAs of political parties, only two objections have come from them.

It was argued before the apex court that poll body officers were not acknowledging the objections given by the BLAs.

The bench directed the poll body to allow excluded voters to submit claims through online mode, besides making physical submissions in the SIR exercise of the electoral roll in poll-bound Bihar.

The bench stressed that the entire SIR exercise should be voter-friendly and asked the political parties to come forward. The bench said the ECI should allow online submission of claims of deleted voters with an Aadhaar card or any other acceptable documents for Bihar SIR as proof of residence.