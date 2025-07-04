ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Pauses HC's Order Putting On Hold Recruitment Process In TN's Municipal Administration And Water Supply Department

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday suspended an order passed by the Madras High Court in April, this year, which had put on hold the recruitment process to fill 2,569 vacancies in 16 posts in the municipal administration and water supply department in Tamil Nadu.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Manoj Misra and N Kotiswar Singh. Senior advocate P Wilson represented the Tamil Nadu government before the apex court.

During the hearing, Wilson argued that the limited issue was in connection with the grant of a 20 per cent reservation for those students or candidates who had studied in the Tamil medium in a private polytechnic college. Wilson contended that but by the interim order, the entire selection process has been put on hold until further orders.

The bench was informed that only four candidates had moved before the high court. Against this backdrop, Wilson stressed that there was no justification to stay the entire selection process which involved 2569 vacancies.

After hearing submissions, the bench decided to issue a notice to S Sivakumar and others, who were the petitioners before the high court.

The apex court, in its order, said: “The matter requires considerations. Issue notice, returnable within six weeks”.