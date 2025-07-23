SC Orders Woman IPS Officer To Apologise For Jailing Husband, Father-in-Law For 100 Days

New Delhi: In a significant order, the Supreme Court on Tuesday told a woman IPS officer and her parents to publish an unconditional apology in a renowned English and Hindi daily, for causing her husband and his father to remain in jail for over 100 days.

The apex court, noting that the entire family of the husband had suffered from mental trauma and harassment, said the apology should also be published and circulated on all social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and other similar platforms.

The judgment was delivered by a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justice Augustine George Masih. The bench decided to invoke its power under Article 142 of the Constitution to dissolve the marriage between the parties, who had been living separately since 2018. “We deem it appropriate to invoke our power under Article 142 of the Constitution of India and order for dissolution of marriage…. The decree of divorce shall be drawn up accordingly”, said the apex court.

The bench said, “as a result of the cases filed by the wife, the husband remained in jail for 109 days and his father for 103 days, and the entire family suffered physical and mental trauma and harassment”.

The bench said that what they have suffered cannot be resituated or compensated in any manner, and the woman and her parents shall tender an unconditional apology to the husband and his family members within three days. The apex court also noted the contents of the apology to be published.

The bench made it clear that the IPS officer will never use her position and power or any other position that she may hold in future, position and power of her colleagues/superiors or other acquaintances anywhere in the country, against the husband, his family members and relatives by way of initiating any proceedings before any authority or forum through any third party/official.

The apex court said, “the husband and the wife have further agreed and undertaken, for the larger peace of both the parties and their families, not to meddle and interfere in each other's life, professions, businesses including having no connection with business rivals, service, employment, and they further agreed and undertook not to do any act or promote or cause any act to be done which may be detrimental to each other’s personal and professional interests directly or indirectly and shall not collaborate with any such party to cause harm to the business”.

However, the apex court said the guidelines framed by the Allahabad High Court in its judgment of June 13, 2022, on ‘Constitution of Family Welfare Committees for safeguards regarding misuse of Section 498A, IPC would remain in effect and should be implemented by the appropriate authorities.

Regarding the apology, the bench observed that it would bring about amicable closure to the protracted legal battle and associated emotional and mental stress, and not be construed as an admission of liability and would have no bearing on the legal rights, obligations, or consequences under the law.

The bench said the expression of apology herein shall not be construed as an admission of liability and shall have no bearing on the legal rights, obligations, or consequences arising under law.

The bench said the woman would have no claim over any movable and immovable property owned and possessed by the husband and his family members.

“As this matter is being settled by the present order, all allegations made by either party, their family members, or their representatives against each other on various social media platforms, including interviews and statements by the wife or husband that directly allege against each other and/or their family, shall be deleted from the web”, said the apex court.

In 2015, the marriage between the couple was solemnised, and a daughter was born to them the following year. However, they started living separately in 2018 due to matrimonial differences. A total of 15 separate cases were filed against her husband and family members, who, on their par,t also filed 10 cases against the woman and her family members, and five other cases were filed against each other.

“To bring an end to the protracted legal battle between the parties and to secure complete justice, all pending criminal and civil litigations filed by either party against the other, including but not limited to those against the Wife, the Husband, and his family members, in any court or forum in India as mentioned….are hereby quashed and/or withdrawn”, said the apex court.

The apex court allowed the wife to keep the custody of the girl child and allowed the husband and his family visitation rights.

