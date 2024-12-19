‘No Tree Felling Without CEC Approval’, SC Orders Tree Census In Delhi

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said a tree census will be carried out in Delhi and any permission for felling 50 trees or more would have to be approved by the central empowered committee.

A bench led by Justice A S Oka stressed that trees are a very important part of the environment and asked the Delhi Tree Authority to involve the Forest Research Institute (FRI) and also seek assistance from experts for the census. On Wednesday, the apex court had observed the laws on trees were for saving and not cutting them and indicated passing orders on the census and steps to save them.

“The precautionary principle requires the government to anticipate and prevent and eradicate causes of environmental degradation including to act sternly against the violators,” said the bench, also comprising Justice Augustine George Masih, on Thursday. The bench said after a permission to fell 50 or more trees was granted by the tree officer, it wouldn’t be acted upon unless approved by the CEC.

The tree census will be carried with the assistance of three experts — retired IFS officers Ishwar Singh and Sunil Limaye aside from tree expert Pradeep Singh. The bench directed the CEC to consider the documents for tree felling and decide whether to grant permission or any modification was required.

“We make it clear that while granting permission to felling of 50 or more trees, unless the thing is exceptional, the condition should be imposed as to planting of trees else permission for felling should not be proceeded,” the bench said.

The apex court passed these directions while hearing a PIL of environmentalist MC Mehta filed in 1985. Recently, the apex court had criticised the Delhi government for the lack of progress in taking steps to enhance the green cover. The apex court had said it is keen on creating an authority to supervise the work carried out by the tree officer.