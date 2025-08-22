SC Orders Status Quo Till August 25 In Sambhal Mosque Row

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered status quo till August 25 in the Sambhal mosque row and sought response from Hindu petitioners.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices PS Narasimha and AS Chandurkar. During the hearing, senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi contended that the challenge was to the findings of the high court and the suit was not barred by the Places of Worship Act.

The bench asked whether the matter should be tagged along with the batch of petitions in connection with the Places of Worship Act. Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu parties, argued before the bench that the issue relating to the Places of Worship Act did not arise in the matter and Sambhal mosque was a monument protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and was outside the ambit of the Act.

The bench passed the order of maintaining status quo till Monday after hearing submissions. The apex court was hearing an appeal filed by Masjid committee challenging an order of the Allahabad High Court.

The high court had dismissed the committee’s plea against the survey ordered by a Sambhal court in the Shahi Jama Masjid and Harihar Temple dispute, upholding the civil court’s direction for the survey. The high court said the order to appoint a court commissioner and the suit were maintainable.

The mosque committee had moved the high court against the November 19 last year order of the civil judge directing the Mughal-era mosque’ survey which took place the same day. A second survey carried out on November 24 last year, the committee claimed, was illegal as the civil court never ordered it.