Supreme Court Orders Return Of Passport To Ranveer Allahbadia

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday permitted the return of passport to podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, to enable him travel out of the country in connection with work.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh. After the Assam and Maharashtra governments said the investigation against Allahbadia was complete, the apex court decided to relax the condition.

Abhinav Chandrachud, appearing for Allahbadia, urged the bench to permit him to argue on why all FIRs against his client need to be clubbed. Chandrachud argued that Assam FIR may be more comprehensive than Mumbai, but it arises out of the same incident.

The bench told Chandrachud that it would consider his prayer for clubbing the FIRs against his client and bring it in one place on the next hearing. The bench asked Allahbadia to approach the Maharashtra cyber police bureau for the return of his passport.

"We permit the petitioner to apply to Maharashtra Cyber Crime Bureau for release of his passport. On such an application... let the passport be returned on such reasonable terms and conditions to be stated," said the bench, adding that the passport is ordered to be returned to enable him to travel abroad.

The apex court in February, protected Allahbadia from arrest in multiple FIRs filed over his comments during a YouTube show and directed him to deposit his passport with the investigating officer of Police Station Nodal Cyber Police, Thane. The top court on March 3 allowed Allahbadia to resume his podcast "The Ranveer Show" subject to maintaining "morality and decency" and making it suitable for viewers of all ages.

Allahbadia was booked for his comments on parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show "India's Got Latent". Aside from Allahbadia and Raina, others named in the case in Assam are comics Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Makhija.