SC Orders Release Of YouTuber 'Savukku' Shankar Detained Under Goondas Act

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the release of YouTuber 'Savukku' Shankar who was detained under the Goondas Act in May by the Tamil Nadu Police.

Granting the interim relief to Shankar currently lodged in the Coimbatore Central Prison, a bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah said it would not decide the case on merits as the Madras High Court is seized of the matter.

The bench recorded the submission of lawyers appearing for the parties that they will mention the matter before the chief justice of the high court or before the appropriate bench on Monday or Tuesday seeking to expedite the hearing in the matter.

"We are definitely of the view that the delay which has been caused in the matter, the petitioner has no hands in it. "In the peculiar facts, the petitioner be released till the case against detention is decided by the high court," the bench said while clarifying that its order pertains only to the preventive detention matters.

If the petitioner is in jail in any other case, this order will not affect that, the bench said. The top court was hearing an appeal challenging the Madras High Court order adjourning the habeas corpus petition that was filed by Shankar's mother challenging his detention under the Goondas Act.

At the outset, the apex court asked senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for Tamil Nadu government, to explain need of preventive detention against Shankar. Luthra submitted that the YouTuber has been accused of forging documents, and doing malafide acts.

The bench then asked, "How can he be put in detention? Is he a threat to national security of this country? This is not an ordinary civil dispute but a preventive detention matter. Somebody's liberty is at stake. He is in preventive detention for over two months."