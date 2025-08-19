SC Orders Regularisation Of UP Higher Education Services Commission Employees, Says Fairness Overrides Financial Stringency

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said financial stringency certainly has a place in public policy, but it is not a talisman that overrides fairness, reason, and the duty to organise work on lawful lines, while criticising "ad-hocism" in government employment.
A bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said financial constraints cannot be invoked to reject lawful regularisation to workers, who have been performing perennial functions for decades.
The bench decided to regularise the services of some employees in the UP Higher Education Services Commission. “The state (here referring to both the Union and the state governments) is not a mere market participant but a constitutional employer. It cannot balance budgets on the backs of those who perform the most basic and recurring public functions”, said the bench.
It emphasized that where work recurs day after day and year after year, the establishment must reflect that reality in its sanctioned strength and engagement practices. “The long-term extraction of regular labour under temporary labels corrodes confidence in public administration and offends the promise of equal protection. Financial stringency certainly has a place in public policy, but it is not a talisman that overrides fairness, reason and the duty to organise work on lawful lines”, said the bench.
The bench said it must necessarily be noted that “ad-hocism” thrives where administration is opaque. “The state departments must keep and produce accurate establishment registers, muster rolls and outsourcing arrangements, and they must explain, with evidence, why they prefer precarious engagement over sanctioned posts where the work is perennial”, said the bench.
The bench said that if “constraint” is invoked, the record should show what alternatives were considered, why similarly placed workers were treated differently, and how the chosen course aligns with articles 14, 16 and 21 of the Constitution. “Sensitivity to the human consequences of prolonged insecurity is not sentimentality. It is a constitutional discipline that should inform every decision affecting those who keep public offices running”, said the bench.
The apex court judgment came on an appeal filed by some employees engaged by the commission between 1989 and 1992, challenging an order of the Allahabad High Court which dismissed their appeal, saying they were engaged on a daily-wage basis and there were no rules in the UP Higher Education Services Commission for regularisation.
The apex court, granting relief to the appellants, issues directions regarding regularisation and creation of supernumerary posts, and subsequent financial benefits.
“The Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh, or the Secretary of the U.P. Education Services Selection Commission or the prevailing competent authority, shall file an affidavit of compliance before this court within four months of this judgment”, said the bench.
“The operative scheme we have set here comprising of creation of supernumerary posts, full regularization, subsequent financial benefits, and an affidavit of compliance, is therefore a pathway designed to convert rights into outcomes and to reaffirm that fairness in engagement and transparency in administration are not matters of grace, but obligations under Articles 14, 16 and 21 of the Constitution of India”, said the apex court.
The employees moved the court against the state's rejection of the commission’s repeated proposals to create sanctioned posts. The government, in 1999 and 2003, turned down the requests, citing financial constraints and a ban on new posts.
In 2009, the high court dismissed their writ petition, and a division bench affirmed the dismissal in 2017.