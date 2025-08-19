ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Orders Regularisation Of UP Higher Education Services Commission Employees, Says Fairness Overrides Financial Stringency

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said financial stringency certainly has a place in public policy, but it is not a talisman that overrides fairness, reason, and the duty to organise work on lawful lines, while criticising "ad-hocism" in government employment.

A bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said financial constraints cannot be invoked to reject lawful regularisation to workers, who have been performing perennial functions for decades.

The bench decided to regularise the services of some employees in the UP Higher Education Services Commission. “The state (here referring to both the Union and the state governments) is not a mere market participant but a constitutional employer. It cannot balance budgets on the backs of those who perform the most basic and recurring public functions”, said the bench.

It emphasized that where work recurs day after day and year after year, the establishment must reflect that reality in its sanctioned strength and engagement practices. “The long-term extraction of regular labour under temporary labels corrodes confidence in public administration and offends the promise of equal protection. Financial stringency certainly has a place in public policy, but it is not a talisman that overrides fairness, reason and the duty to organise work on lawful lines”, said the bench.

The bench said it must necessarily be noted that “ad-hocism” thrives where administration is opaque. “The state departments must keep and produce accurate establishment registers, muster rolls and outsourcing arrangements, and they must explain, with evidence, why they prefer precarious engagement over sanctioned posts where the work is perennial”, said the bench.

The bench said that if “constraint” is invoked, the record should show what alternatives were considered, why similarly placed workers were treated differently, and how the chosen course aligns with articles 14, 16 and 21 of the Constitution. “Sensitivity to the human consequences of prolonged insecurity is not sentimentality. It is a constitutional discipline that should inform every decision affecting those who keep public offices running”, said the bench.