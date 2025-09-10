ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Orders FIR Against Ex-Delhi Police Chief in 20-Year-Old Case Of Document Fabrication

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would be dichotomy of justice if an offence is allowed to go without investigation particularly when there is involvement of the officers on deputation to CBI, as it ordered an FIR against former Delhi Police commissioner Neeraj Kumar in a two-decade old case, involving allegations of fabrication of documents and criminal intimidation.

The matter is regarding an incident in 2001 when Kumar was posted as a joint director in the CBI and there is an allegation of fabrication of documents in a case.

A bench comprising justices Pankaj Mithal and Prasanna B Varale said: “It would be dichotomy of justice if such an offence is allowed to go uninvestigated particularly when there is involvement of the officers on deputation to CBI. It is cardinal in law that justice must not only be done, but must also be seen to be done. It is high time that sometimes those who investigate must also be investigated to keep alive the faith of the public at large in the system”.

The bench said it is trite to point out that the offence is alleged to have been committed in the year 2000 and till date the matter had not been allowed to be investigated.

The bench declined to interfere with the judgment and order(s) of the Delhi High Court in exercise of its discretionary jurisdiction under Article 136 of the Constitution.

The apex court upheld the order of the Delhi High Court, and directed the matter to be investigated by the Delhi Police Special Cell and by an officer not below the ACP rank.

“However, we make it clear that since the Special Cell of the Delhi Police is supposed to investigate the matters concerning terrorism, upon registration of the FIR in the case at hand, the investigation would be conducted by the Delhi Police itself but by an officer not below the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police”, said the apex court.

The Delhi High Court on March 13, 2019 dismissed the appeals against a 2006 order of its single-judge bench directing FIR against Kumar and then CBI officer Vinod Kumar Pandey. Pandey and Kumar moved the apex court against the high court orders.