SC Orders Deletion of Bansuri Swaraj’s Name From Sanjay Singh Bail Order

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed deletion of advocate Bansuri Swaraj’s name from its order granting bail to AAP MP Sanjay Singh in the Delhi liquor policy case. The apex court passed the direction after the Enforcement Directorate counsel informed the court that Swaraj’s name got added on the list due to an “inadvertent error”. Swaraj is a BJP candidate from the New Delhi parliamentary constituency in the Lok Sabha election.

Advocate Zoheb Hussain, representing the ED, said that Swaraj did not appear in the case nor did she represent the agency in the matter. A bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna said, “Ok, we will correct the order.” Hussain said due to some inadvertent error her name is reflected in the appearance slip.

On Tuesday, the apex court granted bail to Singh in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy scam after the Enforcement Directorate said it had no objections.

A bench comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice P B Varale, said Singh had been in the jail for six month and asked ED whether it needs his further detention. “We allow the present appeal and direct that the appellant – Sanjay Singh will be released on bail during the pendency of the aforesaid proceedings, on terms and conditions to be fixed by the trial Court.

Learned counsel for the appellant states that the appellant – Sanjay Singh will not make any comment with regard to his role in the present case. We clarify that the concession given in the Court today would not be treated as a precedent. We also clarify that we have not made any comments on the merits of the case”, said the apex court in its order.