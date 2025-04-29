'Builders-Banks Nexus': SC Orders CBI Probe On Claims Of Fraud On Homebuyers

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that an unholy nexus exists between the real estate developers and the banks to dupe homebuyers, while directing the CBI to register seven preliminary inquiries (PEs) against builders in the National Capital Region (NCR), including Supertech Limited.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh. The top court was hearing a batch of pleas filed by over 1,200 homebuyers, who booked flats under subvention plans in various housing projects in NCR, especially Noida, Greater Noida, and Gurugram. It was alleged that homebuyers were being forced by banks to pay EMIs despite no possession of flats.

The apex court found a prima facie nexus between renowned banks and builders in Noida, Gurugram, Yamuna Expressway, Greater Noida, Mohali, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Allahabad. Advocate Rajiv Jain, who is amicus curiae in the matter, called Supertech the "main culprit" in defrauding homebuyers, whereas Corporation Bank advanced more than Rs 2,700 crore to builders through subvention schemes.

Considering an affidavit filed by the CBI, the bench directed the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana DGPs to give a list of DSPs, inspector, constables to the agency to constitute a special investigation team (SIT).

The bench noted that it was suggested: What is the exact modus operandi of these builders in collusion with the financial institutions? What was the exact criminality on the part of builders and financial institutions? "Therefore, it is necessary that PEs are registered and enquired into. The affidavit (by the CBI) explains the details of the proposed seven PEs," noted the bench.

The bench noted that it is recommended that a nodal officer in the rank of deputy secretary should also be appointed by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to extend requisite assistance in the course of the enquiry.

The bench also directed the CEOs/administrators of Greater Noida Authority, Noida Authority, the Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to notify one nodal officer from among their senior-most officers within a week to extend necessary assistance to the SIT.

"The affidavit rightly points that three chartered accountants well versed with forensic audit from ICAI should also assist CBI in this matter….we find that the recommendations made by amicus and the suggestions made by CBI (regarding seven PEs) are in tandem. While we propose to issue directions from time to time on other recommendations made by amicus, as of now we deem it appropriate to direct CBI to register seven PEs…," it said.

The bench directed registration of one PEs in relation to projects by Supertech. "Similarly, the CBI is directed to register 5 PEs, one each for the projects falling under the development authority namely: Noida, Greater Noida, Yamuna expressway, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad, as per its proposal…," it added.

The bench said one PE regarding projects of the builders, other than Supertech, falling outside the NCR region namely: Mumbai, Kolkata, Mohali, and Allahabad. The top court said it will be monitoring the status of the investigations on a monthly basis.

The apex court was informed that Supertech had 21 projects in six cities with agreement with 19 banks with 800 aggrieved homebuyers. The report of the amicus revealed Supertech alone had secured a loan amount of Rs 5,157.86 crore since 1998. The report said the underlying nexus between Supertech and the banks required scrutiny on priority.

Under the subvention scheme, banks disburse the sanctioned amount directly to the accounts of builders, who are then required to pay EMIs on the sanctioned loan amount until flats are handed over to homebuyers. After builders started defaulting on EMIs to banks, as per the tripartite agreement, the banks sought EMIs from the homebuyers.

Earlier, the apex court had said thousands of homebuyers were affected by the subvention scheme, where banks paid 60 per cent to 70 per cent of the home loan amount to the builders without projects being completed within the stipulated time.

The top court had directed the CBI to bring on record a roadmap on how it planned to unravel the “builder-banks nexus” which duped thousands of homebuyers in the NCR.