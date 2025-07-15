ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Orders AMU To Release Stipend To 11 Foreign Medical Graduates

The supreme court has asked the University Grants Commission (UGC) not to take any steps against AMU.

SC Orders AMU To Release Stipend To 11 Foreign Medical Graduates
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 15, 2025 at 8:10 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) to release stipends within two weeks to 11 foreign medical graduates for their internship at JN Medical College, a constituent unit of the university. A bench comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Arvind Kumar asked AMU to release the money from its own fund.

The top court further asked the University Grants Commission (UGC) not to take any steps against AMU on account of the fact that no prior approval was sought from it. The 11 graduates, including one Zabihullah, filed the plea highlighting the discriminatory practice of paying stipends exclusively to Indian medical graduates.

The plea said both categories of graduates were performing identical internship duties as mandated by the National Medical Commission regulations. The bench said all medical interns, regardless of their country of graduation, are entitled to stipends.

During the proceedings, the AMU said it was currently having consultations with the Centre and the UGC on additional funding to support future interns who are foreign graduates.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) to release stipends within two weeks to 11 foreign medical graduates for their internship at JN Medical College, a constituent unit of the university. A bench comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Arvind Kumar asked AMU to release the money from its own fund.

The top court further asked the University Grants Commission (UGC) not to take any steps against AMU on account of the fact that no prior approval was sought from it. The 11 graduates, including one Zabihullah, filed the plea highlighting the discriminatory practice of paying stipends exclusively to Indian medical graduates.

The plea said both categories of graduates were performing identical internship duties as mandated by the National Medical Commission regulations. The bench said all medical interns, regardless of their country of graduation, are entitled to stipends.

During the proceedings, the AMU said it was currently having consultations with the Centre and the UGC on additional funding to support future interns who are foreign graduates.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AMUSTIPENDFOREIGN MEDICAL GRADUATESSCALIGARH MUSLIM UNIVERSITY

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Junagadh’s Bahauddin College Showcases Rich History And Heritage

A Zero Crime Tribal Village in Assam's Nagaon : 250 Bodo Households Use Dialogues For Crisis Mitigation

Scan, Verify, Trust: Inside The Tech That Turns Smartphones Into Weapons Against Fake Products

When Heavens Open Up: Inside Buddhism's Sacred Varshavas Rain Retreat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.