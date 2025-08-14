ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Order On SIR Exposed BJP, Its Nefarious Design To Disenfranchise People, Claims Tejashwi

Tejashwi Yadav thanked the INDIA bloc leaders for unitedly opposing the SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar.

SC Order On SIR Exposed BJP, Its Nefarious Design To Disenfranchise People, Claims Tejashwi
File photo of Tejashwi Yadav (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : August 14, 2025 at 7:00 PM IST

1 Min Read

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday claimed that the Supreme Court order directing the ECI to publish details of 65 lakh deleted names from the voters list in Bihar exposed the BJP, its allies and their “nefarious design” to disenfranchise people.

Yadav also thanked the INDIA bloc leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Mamata Banerjee, Hemant Soren and Sharad Pawar for unitedly opposing the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

“Today's interim order of the SC over SIR in Bihar has exposed the BJP, its allies and their nefarious design to disenfranchise people. Our fight will continue and we will keep an eye on officials involved in the SIR exercise,” Yadav, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, told reporters here.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to publish details of 65 lakh deleted names from the voters list with reasons of non-inclusion to enhance transparency in Bihar's special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi passed the order while hearing pleas challenging the June 24 ECI decision to conduct the SIR of the electoral rolls in Bihar.

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday claimed that the Supreme Court order directing the ECI to publish details of 65 lakh deleted names from the voters list in Bihar exposed the BJP, its allies and their “nefarious design” to disenfranchise people.

Yadav also thanked the INDIA bloc leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Mamata Banerjee, Hemant Soren and Sharad Pawar for unitedly opposing the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

“Today's interim order of the SC over SIR in Bihar has exposed the BJP, its allies and their nefarious design to disenfranchise people. Our fight will continue and we will keep an eye on officials involved in the SIR exercise,” Yadav, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, told reporters here.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to publish details of 65 lakh deleted names from the voters list with reasons of non-inclusion to enhance transparency in Bihar's special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi passed the order while hearing pleas challenging the June 24 ECI decision to conduct the SIR of the electoral rolls in Bihar.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SCSUPREME COURTSIRTEJASHWI YADAV

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Analysis | India-US Defence Ties Must Be Kept Away From Tariff Battle

7 Weekend Spots In Telangana You Can Plan To Visit Last-Minute This August 15 Weekend

Kerala Weavers Design Traditional Onakkodi For PM Modi, Union Ministers Ahead Of Onam

5 Health Tests Every Working Professional Should Take, According To A Pathologist

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.