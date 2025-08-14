ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Order On SIR Exposed BJP, Its Nefarious Design To Disenfranchise People, Claims Tejashwi

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday claimed that the Supreme Court order directing the ECI to publish details of 65 lakh deleted names from the voters list in Bihar exposed the BJP, its allies and their “nefarious design” to disenfranchise people.

Yadav also thanked the INDIA bloc leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Mamata Banerjee, Hemant Soren and Sharad Pawar for unitedly opposing the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

“Today's interim order of the SC over SIR in Bihar has exposed the BJP, its allies and their nefarious design to disenfranchise people. Our fight will continue and we will keep an eye on officials involved in the SIR exercise,” Yadav, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, told reporters here.