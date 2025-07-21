SC Orders Rs 50 Lakh Compensation To J-K Police Constable Who Suffered Custodial Torture

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed a CBI probe into the alleged custodial torture of a police constable at the joint interrogation centre (JIC) in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir.
A bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta directed the arrest of the police officers of the J&K police, who were allegedly responsible for the custodial torture of the police official. The apex court also ordered the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to pay a compensation of Rs 50 Lakh to the appellant Khursheed Ahmed Chauhan, as restitution for the gross violation of his fundamental rights.
The apex court set aside the high court's decision and quashed the FIR against the appellant. The apex court observed that the continuation of the criminal proceedings of an alleged offence under Section 309 IPC (attempt to commit suicide) would be a travesty of justice.
The appellant had moved the apex court against the high court's decision, which declined to quash the FIR registered against him under Section 309 of the IPC.
The appellant alleged that he was subjected to inhuman and degrading torture. It was alleged that he was illegally detained from February 20 to 26, 2023, at JIC Kupwara. The apex court sought an inquiry regarding the officers responsible for the abuse, and also directed the CBI to conduct an inquiry into "systemic issues" prevailing at the JIC in Kupwara.
The bench said the police officers allegedly involved in the torture be arrested within a period of one month, and the probe should be completed within three months from the date of FIR registration. The detailed judgment in the matter will be uploaded later in the day.
