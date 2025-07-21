ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Orders Rs 50 Lakh Compensation To J-K Police Constable Who Suffered Custodial Torture

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed a CBI probe into the alleged custodial torture of a police constable at the joint interrogation centre (JIC) in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir.

A bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta directed the arrest of the police officers of the J&K police, who were allegedly responsible for the custodial torture of the police official. The apex court also ordered the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to pay a compensation of Rs 50 Lakh to the appellant Khursheed Ahmed Chauhan, as restitution for the gross violation of his fundamental rights.

The apex court set aside the high court's decision and quashed the FIR against the appellant. The apex court observed that the continuation of the criminal proceedings of an alleged offence under Section 309 IPC (attempt to commit suicide) would be a travesty of justice.

The appellant had moved the apex court against the high court's decision, which declined to quash the FIR registered against him under Section 309 of the IPC.