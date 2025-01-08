ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Finds Triple Murder Convict Juvenile; Orders His Release Even After Presidential Order Of No Release Before 60 Years Of Age

New Delhi: In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the release of a man convicted for a gory triple murder, of an army officer, his son and his sister, in 1994 in Dehradun, after finding that he was a 14-year-old while committing the offence. The convicted, who was incarcerated for nearly 25 years, secured a favourable order after a losing streak at all fronts in the legal battle, from the trial court to SC, and was also unable to secure his release after filing the mercy petition before the President.

The apex court allowed the juvenility claim even after the Presidential order on May 8, 2012, which commuted the death sentence of the convict to life imprisonment, with a caveat that he shall not be released until the attainment of 60 years of age, and even after his curative petition was dismissed by the apex court, saying “justice is nothing but a manifestation of the truth” and “court is a search engine of truth”.

The interesting aspect of the case is that the appellant made several pleas before the courts, which were all rejected: the trial court rejected his plea for juvenility and sentenced him to death, the high court affirmed the trial court’s decision, and even the apex court dismissed his appeal against the high court’s decision.

The spate of rejections remained unabated for him: his review petition was dismissed by the apex court, the Governor of Uttarakhand rejected his mercy plea, and his curative petition, the last resort, raising the claim of being a juvenile at the time of the commission of the offence was dismissed by the apex court on February 6, 2006. Then, the appellant’s mother filed a mercy petition before the President.

A subsequent curative petition filed by him was rejected by the registry of the apex court as not maintainable. The high court also dismissed his plea against the Presidential order. The appellant moved the apex court against the high court order.

Today, a bench comprising justices M M Sundresh and Aravind Kumar said at every stage, injustice has been inflicted by the courts, either by ignoring the documents or by casting a furtive glance. The bench said the appellant, despite being illiterate, raised the juvenile plea one way or another, right from the trial court up to the conclusion of the curative petition before this court.

Justice Sundresh, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench, said the court’s verdict is not a review of the Presidential Order, but a case of giving the benefit of the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, to a deserving person.

“Justice is nothing but a manifestation of the truth. It is the truth which transcends every other action. The primary duty of a court is to make a single-minded endeavour to unearth the truth hidden beneath the facts. Thus, the Court is a search engine of truth, with procedural and substantive laws as its tools”, said Justice Sundresh.

The bench said grave injustice has been perpetrated in the present case, on account of the consistent failure on the part of the judicial machinery to recognise and act upon the constitutional mandate vis-a-vis the plea of juvenility

Justice Sundresh stressed that in its journey, the court must discern the truth, primarily from the material available on record in the form of pleadings, and arguments duly supported by documents. “It must be kept in mind that the entire judicial system is meant for the discovery of the truth, it being the soul of a decision. For doing so, a Presiding Officer is expected to play an active role, rather than a passive one”, he said.

The bench noted that a child is a product of the present, in need of being moulded, to thrive in the future and the deviant behaviour of a child in conflict with law should be a concern of the society as a whole. “One must not lose sight of the fact that the child is not responsible for an act of crime, but is rather victimized by it. Such a child is nothing but an inheritor of crime, a legacy which it does not wish to imbibe”, it said.