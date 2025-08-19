ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Only Answering The Reference Made By President, What Is Wrong?’, SC On TN, Kerala Opposing Reference On Bill Iimelines

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked what was wrong if the president seeks views through a presidential reference, on whether fixed timelines can be imposed on governors and the president for acting on bills passed by state legislatures, and emphasized that it was only answering the reference and it would not affect the judgment in the Tamil Nadu case. “We are not deciding whether the Tamil Nadu judgment is correct or not. We are not deciding that issue. We are only answering the reference made by the president”, said the apex court.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice B R Gavai said the court will only be expressing its view on the law and would not pronounce a judgment on the Tamil Nadu case. The bench also comprised Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, P S Narasimha and A S Chandurkar.

A bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, in a judgment on April 8, declared that the Tamil Nadu Governor’s decision to withhold assent to 10 bills was "illegal" and "arbitrary" and fixed a three-month timeline for the president to clear the bills.

In May, President Droupadi Murmu exercised powers under Article 143(1) to know from the top court whether timelines could be imposed by judicial orders for the exercise of discretion by the president while dealing with the bills passed by state assemblies.

Today, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the Tamil Nadu government, argued that the nature of the present case is such that the bench may disturb the decision in the Tamil Nadu case.

The CJI said the bench will only express its view on the law and would not pronounce a judgment on the Tamil Nadu matter. Justice Narasimha pointed out that the bench was only giving an opinion, and it would not affect the judgment.

Singhvi, calling the reference an intra-court appeal, argued that the president's advisory jurisdiction cannot substitute for a review plea, and emphasized that the constitution bench was being asked to change the decision, merits and contents of the decision in the Tamil Nadu case.

Justice Nath asked, “How is it going to change the decision, already rendered by a division bench? You are proceeding as if the judgment will be automatically annulled. That is not right. Why are you presuming that?”, to which Singhvi said they are testing maintainability.

The CJI said, “We are not deciding whether the Tamil Nadu judgment is correct or not. We are not deciding that issue. We are only answering the reference made by the president”. In response, Singhvi said, "In the event lordships' answers are not consistent with the Tamil Nadu judgment, then it becomes a different matter." The CJI said we are not concerned with that.

The bench asked what was wrong if the president herself sought views through a presidential reference. The bench posed the question when the counsel representing the opposition-ruled Tamil Nadu and Kerala governments questioned the very maintainability of the presidential reference. The bench said it is only acting under the advisory jurisdiction.