'Terribly Wrong, Worried About This,' SC On Senthil Balaji's Induction In Tamil Nadu Cabinet After Bail

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday strongly criticised the appointment of DMK leader V Senthil Balaji as a minister in the Tamil Nadu government days after he was granted bail in a money laundering case over the cash-for-job 'scam', saying it was “terribly wrong”, and expressed its worry as the trial was on in a case of money laundering allegedly involving him.

The apex court noted that most of the witnesses in the case were public servants and the victims were common people.

A bench comprising justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih issued notice to the Tamil Nadu government, and sought clarification on this aspect. The bench sought information from the state government on how many witnesses remain to be examined in the case. “It can't be axiomatic that the moment a person is released he becomes a minister, there is something terribly wrong”, said the bench, adding, “because there may be cases and cases where somebody is being framed. In the facts of the case, we will have to consider”.

On the aspect of the pending trial, the bench said common people from whom money has been taken are all witnesses, and the civil servants are witnesses. Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, representing the ED, contended that Balaji wielded "considerable influence", and stressed, “even while he was in jail, he was minister without portfolio”. Mehta said Balaji wields that power in the state.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Tamil Nadu, said that “there are a lot of people who have a lot of power in any state and here who are without portfolio." Mehta said it is a courtroom and not a political platform. Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing the petitioner, submitted that most prosecution witnesses were public servants in the state government.

The bench also sought details from the state regarding the number of victims’ in the case. "If there are a large number of victims, then obviously this man is occupying the position of cabinet minister.....what will happen then," the bench asked.

Describing the scenario after Balaji secured bail, Sankaranarayanan said one of the prosecution witnesses has been so afraid that he has repeatedly failed to appear before the court.

After hearing submissions, the bench said it will issue notice to the state to find out how many witnesses are there and who are those witnesses.

“One more thing on December 2, we were issuing notice and then we modified it to allow you to take instructions. We are worried about this aspect," the bench told Sibal.

The court fixed the matter for consideration on January 15, 2024. The Enforcement Directorate, in an affidavit, had asked the Supreme Court to recall its bail order issued in favour of Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji, claiming the trial against him is being sabotaged since his release of bail in the cash for jobs scam due to his "blatant disregard for the judicial process".

Earlier this month, the apex court had expressed its concern and surprise over the re-induction of Balaji in the Tamil Nadu's Cabinet just after being granted bail. The bench had observed that it gave an impression that witnesses would be under pressure because of his position.