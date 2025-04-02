ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Conservative Mind Is At Play, Today’s Morality Different’, SC On Rape Case After Marriage Promise

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday observed that a failed romantic relationship should not ideally result in filing of a rape case by the woman involved, saying “the conservative mind is at play because the man is blamed here…”.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices MM Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal. The apex court was hearing a plea by a man seeking to quash rape charges levelled against him by a woman, with whom he was engaged. The woman claimed that she was subjected to sex on the false pretext of marriage.

The bench observed that failed romantic relationships should not ideally result in rape cases by the women involved, especially against the backdrop of changing moral values in the society. The bench observed that if it were to agree with the complainant, then any relationship between a boy and girl in college, etc, would become punishable.

The senior counsel, representing the woman, submitted that this was not a case of a romantic relationship turning sour but an arranged marriage situation.

The bench observed that suppose the girl and boy love each other, and the girl resists, and the boy says that he will marry her next week but then he does not, so again an offence.

The bench told the woman’s counsel that she was a major, and it cannot be that she was hoodwinked to believe that she would get married, etc. The bench observed that with due respect, today the concept of morality, virtues is different among younger people.

"The conservative mind is at play because the man is blamed here. There are lacunae in our system...”, said the bench.