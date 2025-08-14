ETV Bharat / bharat

‘If An Illegal Is Not Detained, Then He Will Disappear...’, SC on Plea on 'Detention' of Bengali-Speaking Migrant Workers

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday orally observed, “Suppose someone has come illegally in India, how to deal with that situation? If they don't detain, he will disappear…”, while agreeing to examine a plea, which alleged that Bengali-speaking migrant workers were being detained on suspicion of being Bangladeshi nationals.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. The bench said it is not keen to pass any interim order with regard to the detention. The bench observed that any order will have consequences, especially with respect to people who genuinely came from across the border.

The bench observed that it cannot ignore the ground reality that there are risks of foreigners illegally infiltrating India. “Suppose someone has come illegally to India, how to deal with that situation? If they don't detain, he will disappear. Some mechanism required for bona fide workers...”, observed the bench. “Either state of origin can issue some kind of card...and local police accept it as prima facie proof of his having come for livelihood...”, added the bench.

The bench said states where these migrant workers are working have the right to inquire from their state of origin about their bona fides, but the problem is in the interregnum. “If we pass any interim orders, then it will have consequences, especially for those who have illegally come from across the border and need to be deported under the law," said the bench.

The bench asked advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for petitioner West Bengal Migrant Welfare Board, to wait for some time for a response from the Centre and nine states—Odisha, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Delhi, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and West Bengal.

Bhushan claimed that people are being harassed by the authorities in states just because they speak the Bengali language and have documents in that language, on the basis of a circular issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Bhushan said authorities are randomly picking up Bengali Muslims and claiming them to be Bangladeshis, and when it is verified, it is seen that they are Indians.