ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Such Persons Should Be Barred From Contesting The Elections’, SC On Plea By Delhi Riots Accused Tahir Hussain

SC made some tough observations against persons accused in criminal cases, such as riots, seeking interim bail to campaign for the polls.

‘Such Persons Should Be Barred From Contesting The Elections’, SC On Plea By Delhi Riots Accused Tahir Hussain
File photo of Supreme Court (Getty Images)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 20, 2025, 7:47 PM IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday made some tough observations against persons accused in criminal cases, such as riots, seeking interim bail to campaign for the polls, saying that all such persons should be barred from contesting elections.

A bench led by Justice Pankaj Mithal orally made these remarks, while deferring to January 21 the hearing on a plea filed by former councillor and Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain. Hussain moved the apex court seeking interim bail to campaign for the upcoming Delhi assembly polls in February. Violence broke out in northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020, leaving 53 dead and several injured.

The bench, also comprising Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, adjourned the hearing on the matter due to paucity of time. As the judges were rising for the day, Hussain's lawyer mentioned the matter and urged the court to hear it on January 21, and added that his nomination was accepted.

"It is easy to win elections sitting in jail. All such persons should be barred from contesting the elections," the bench made this oral observation. On January 14, the Delhi High Court granted custody parole to Hussain to file nomination papers from the Mustafabad constituency on an AIMIM ticket.

However, the high court declined to entertain his plea for interim bail from January 14 to February 9 to fight the polls, saying the gravity of allegations against Hussain, being the main perpetrator in the violence, resulting in the death of several persons, could not be overlooked.

The high court observed that nearly 11 FIRs were registered against him in connection with the riots and he was admittedly in custody in a related money laundering case and UAPA case. Hussain’s counsel had argued that fighting elections was a complicated process, which required him to not only file his nomination by January 17 but also open a bank account and campaign.

The Delhi police, insisting that contesting elections was not a fundamental right, had alleged that Hussain who was the "main conspirator" and "funder" of the February 2020 riots could complete formalities and fight polls on custody parole.

Read More

  1. SC To Hear Cop's Plea After FIR Against IPS Officer Whom She Accuses Of Rape Quashed
  2. Prashant Bhushan claims Ashish Mishra is misusing bail; SC seeks report from UP police in Lakhimpur Kheri case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday made some tough observations against persons accused in criminal cases, such as riots, seeking interim bail to campaign for the polls, saying that all such persons should be barred from contesting elections.

A bench led by Justice Pankaj Mithal orally made these remarks, while deferring to January 21 the hearing on a plea filed by former councillor and Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain. Hussain moved the apex court seeking interim bail to campaign for the upcoming Delhi assembly polls in February. Violence broke out in northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020, leaving 53 dead and several injured.

The bench, also comprising Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, adjourned the hearing on the matter due to paucity of time. As the judges were rising for the day, Hussain's lawyer mentioned the matter and urged the court to hear it on January 21, and added that his nomination was accepted.

"It is easy to win elections sitting in jail. All such persons should be barred from contesting the elections," the bench made this oral observation. On January 14, the Delhi High Court granted custody parole to Hussain to file nomination papers from the Mustafabad constituency on an AIMIM ticket.

However, the high court declined to entertain his plea for interim bail from January 14 to February 9 to fight the polls, saying the gravity of allegations against Hussain, being the main perpetrator in the violence, resulting in the death of several persons, could not be overlooked.

The high court observed that nearly 11 FIRs were registered against him in connection with the riots and he was admittedly in custody in a related money laundering case and UAPA case. Hussain’s counsel had argued that fighting elections was a complicated process, which required him to not only file his nomination by January 17 but also open a bank account and campaign.

The Delhi police, insisting that contesting elections was not a fundamental right, had alleged that Hussain who was the "main conspirator" and "funder" of the February 2020 riots could complete formalities and fight polls on custody parole.

Read More

  1. SC To Hear Cop's Plea After FIR Against IPS Officer Whom She Accuses Of Rape Quashed
  2. Prashant Bhushan claims Ashish Mishra is misusing bail; SC seeks report from UP police in Lakhimpur Kheri case

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TAHIR HUSSAINDELHI RIOTSSUPREME COURTSC

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.