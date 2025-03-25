ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Agrees To Examine In May Pleas For Implementation Of Its 2006 Verdict On Police Reforms

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will hear in May pleas seeking a direction for implementation of its 2006 verdict on police reforms, which recommended steps like separation of investigation and law and order duties.

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and also comprising justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan and senior advocate Dushyant Dave vehemently argued before the bench that its guidelines were being flouted by various state governments.

“There has been rampant corruption in the appointment of police chiefs… rampant,” Bhushan said. The counsel argued that state governments are refusing to comply with the judgment and directions and every second state is taking law into their own hands on the appointment of the DGP.

Dave submitted that if these reformatory directions are not implemented then “we will lose everything for which we stand”.