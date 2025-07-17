ETV Bharat / bharat

‘To Be Honest Not Convinced…’: SC On HC Granting Bail To Kannada Actor Darshan In Murder Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed its discontent over the Karnataka High Court granting bail to Kannada actor Darshan in the Renukaswamy murder case.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan. The bench said it was “not at all convinced” by the manner in which the High Court exercised its discretion. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal represented Darshan before the apex court.

During the hearing, the bench told Darshan’s counsel that it is not convinced by the High court’s view on the matter. "To be very honest with you, we are not convinced by the manner in which the High Court has exercised discretion. Very honestly, we will say this," the bench told Sibal. The bench also expressed its discontent with the manner in which the High Court dictated the order.

"We will hear you because your clients are on bail. But you must have seen the manner in which the High Court dictated the order," said the bench. Sibal argued that, keeping aside the High Court's decision, the court can look into the Section 161 and 164 statements and two to three key witnesses, including police.

However, the bench observed, "You need to convince us that there is no good reason for this court to interfere…". After hearing submissions, the bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing on Tuesday. The top court was hearing a plea filed by the Karnataka government challenging the High Court’s December 13, 2024, bail order relating to Darshan and other co-accused.