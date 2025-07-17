‘To Be Honest Not Convinced…’: SC On HC Granting Bail To Kannada Actor Darshan In Murder Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed its discontent over the Karnataka High Court granting bail to Kannada actor Darshan in the Renukaswamy murder case.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan. The bench said it was “not at all convinced” by the manner in which the High Court exercised its discretion. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal represented Darshan before the apex court.
During the hearing, the bench told Darshan’s counsel that it is not convinced by the High court’s view on the matter. "To be very honest with you, we are not convinced by the manner in which the High Court has exercised discretion. Very honestly, we will say this," the bench told Sibal. The bench also expressed its discontent with the manner in which the High Court dictated the order.
"We will hear you because your clients are on bail. But you must have seen the manner in which the High Court dictated the order," said the bench. Sibal argued that, keeping aside the High Court's decision, the court can look into the Section 161 and 164 statements and two to three key witnesses, including police.
However, the bench observed, "You need to convince us that there is no good reason for this court to interfere…". After hearing submissions, the bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing on Tuesday. The top court was hearing a plea filed by the Karnataka government challenging the High Court’s December 13, 2024, bail order relating to Darshan and other co-accused.
The mortal remains of 33-year-old Renukaswamy, an autorickshaw driver, were discovered on June 9, 2024. On December 13, 2024, the High Court granted bail to actor Darshan and others in connection with the alleged murder of his fan, Renukaswamy.
On June 11, last year, Darshan was arrested regarding his alleged involvement in the murder of the victim on June 8, 2024. The incident reportedly stemmed from obscene messages that the victim had sent to Gowda, a person associated with the actor.
Earlier, Darshan was lodged at Parappana Agrahara Jail in Bengaluru, but after a photograph of him relaxing with other inmates went viral, he was transferred to Ballari Central Jail. Renukaswamy succumbed to injuries after being attacked by individuals allegedly acting on Darshan's instructions. On October 30, 2024, Darshan was granted interim bail on medical grounds for six weeks. Later, the High Court granted regular bail to him and the other accused in December.
