‘Crossing All Limits…’, SC On ED Summoning Lawyers For Legal Advice, Considers Framing Guidelines

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is "crossing all limits" while expressing its discontent over the central agency summoning advocates for offering legal advice during investigations, and suggested framing guidelines on the matter. The top court also deplored that in so many matters, where the high court had passed well-reasoned orders, the ED is filing appeals after appeals only for the sake of filing them.

The development has come against the backdrop of the central agency summoning senior advocate Arvind Datar and Pratap Venugopal. A bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran was hearing a suo motu hearing initiated by the court to address the implications of such actions on the independence of the legal profession.

The bench said, "The communication between a lawyer and the clients is privileged communication, and how can the notices be issued against them. They are crossing all limits…”. A counsel argued that recent ED notices to legal professionals like Datar could have a chilling effect on the practice of law. The CJI said guidelines should be framed. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said there have been attempts to malign institutions by creating false narratives.

Attorney General R Vennkataramani and Mehta contended before the bench that the issue, regarding summons to the lawyers, was taken up at the highest level, and the probe agency was asked not to issue notices to the lawyers for rendering legal advice.

Tushar Mehta said, for example, "If I am a politician, I am involved in a Rs 3000 crore scam. I can create a narrative in my favour by several interviews etc.,”. The CJI said, “We know the ground realities”. Mehta replied that ground reality should be seen from the facts presented and material and evidence available, and stressed, "sometimes wider observations create the wrong impression…".

"We are not passing any compliments, which have been recorded by one of the learned judges…", the bench observed. Mehta said your lordships may neither compliment nor criticise, it should be based on facts.

“We don’t watch the news, haven’t seen YouTube interviews. Only last week I managed to watch a few movies,” said the CJI, who was indisposed last week. The CJI said in so many matters, where the high court had passed well-reasoned orders, the ED is filing appeals after appeals only for the sake of filing them. Mehta suggested the court may law down the guidelines. A battery of senior advocates represented various bar associations before the bench, and they emphasised that summoning lawyers, especially for giving legal opinions, was setting a dangerous precedent.

Mehta argued can a lawyer, while representing a client, "Build a narrative outside the court, in political matters and it is a question of law and I am not on ED”. A counsel, on the other side, said this issue is about lawyers and where is the question of narrative building.

The bench said it is not influenced by any narrative. "Have you seen any judgment authored by us that has been based on narrative and not on the facts of the case…", CJI asked Mehta. Mehta said a lawyer cannot be summoned for giving a legal opinion, and contended that he is not adversarial in the matter.

When Mehta referred to politicians, accused in scams, attempting to shape public opinion, the CJI said, "We said it… don't politicise this." Concluding the hearing, the CJI orally remarked, "Ultimately, we are all lawyers", and added that arguments in court should not be viewed as adversarial. After hearing submissions, the bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing on July 29.

