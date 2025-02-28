‘Very Drastic, Taking Away the Liberty…’, SC Lifts Stay On Discharge Of J-K Sikh Leader In Murder Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday set aside an order, which had put on hold the discharge of Jammu and Kashmir politician Sudershan Singh Wazir in the murder case of National Conference leader Trilochan Singh Wazir in 2021. In February 2023, Wazir was arrested by Delhi Police in connection with the murder of the former National Conference MLC.

The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan. The bench said the stay on the discharge was “very drastic” and had the effect of curtailing or taking away the liberty granted to the accused. The bench said a revisional court could only stay the discharge order in rare and exceptional cases where such an order “ex facie perverse”.

The bench said, “An order staying the order of discharge is a very drastic order which has the effect of curtailing or taking away the liberty granted to the accused by the discharge order. As a result of the order staying the order of discharge, the order of discharge ceases to operate, and the Sessions Court can proceed to frame charges against the accused and try him further”.

“Thus, the stay of the discharge order has the grave consequence of depriving an accused of the liberty granted under the discharge order. The grant of stay to the order of discharge amounts to the grant of final relief, as the trial can proceed against him”, it added. The apex court decided to set aside the orders dated October 21, 2023, and November 4, 2024.

The bench said the high court will decide the revision application without being influenced by any observations made in this judgment. “It will be open for the first respondent-NCT of Delhi, and the fifth respondent to apply before the high court for giving necessary priority to the disposal of the revision application,” the bench said.

The bench said that an order putting on hold the discharge order should be passed only after giving an opportunity to the accused to be heard. The apex court directed the appellant to appear before the sessions court within four weeks from today and furnish bail effective till the disposal of the revision application on such terms and conditions as may be fixed by the sessions court.

The apex court said if the appellant fails to comply with the above directions, he shall be forthwith taken into custody and sent to judicial custody till the disposal of the revision application.

In October 2023, a trial court discharged Wazir of all offences, but the Delhi government challenged the order in the high court, which on October 21, stayed the reprieve in an ex-parte order. In November, last year, the Delhi High Court directed Wazir to surrender before the trial court and granted him liberty to apply for bail subsequently.