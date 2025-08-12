ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Interesting Question, Worth Consideration’, SC On Can A Convicted Politician Head Political Party

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would consider the question whether a politician can be denied the constitutional right to head a political party or association on the basis of conviction and being disqualified to vote, saying it is an interesting question.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. The bench scheduled the plea filed by Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay raising the issue for hearing on November 19. Upadhyay said several commissions, including the law commission, have emphasised the need for not allowing the convicted to head a political party.

During the hearing, the bench termed the issue raised in the 2017 plea as an "interesting question" and added that the issue was "worth consideration”. "Merely because a person has been disqualified for a statutory right, you can't ipso facto deprive him of his constitutional right," observed the bench.

Upadhyay contended that a person disqualified from casting a vote cannot distribute party tickets to the candidates. The petitioner argued that this issue needs to be examined as it is a grey area.

The bench indicated that the question for consideration: should a constitutional court direct that, irrespective of the right under Article 19, he will not be entitled to form an association of political ideology only because he was not entitled to cast a vote.