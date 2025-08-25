ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: On Breach Of Procedural Safeguards, Death Sentence Can Be Challenged Under Article 32

A three-judge bench led by Justice Vikram Nath, stated that a person on death row also has fundamental rights regarding equal treatment, individualised sentencing, and fair procedure. ( Representational Image/Getty Images )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said that Article 32 of the Constitution empowers the court to reopen sentencing in cases of capital punishment on grounds of breach of procedural safeguards. The apex court said a person on death row cannot be deprived of the fundamental rights to equal treatment, individualised sentencing, and fair procedure that articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution secure to every person.

A three-judge bench led by Justice Vikram Nath made these observations in the judgment delivered on a plea filed by Vasant Sampat Dupare, who belongs to Nagpur. Dupare was convicted of raping and killing a four-year-old in April 2008. He lured her with chocolates and crushed her head with stones to avoid identification of the body.

The petitioner’s review petition against the November 26, 2014, verdict was dismissed by the apex court on May 3, 2017. Later, Dupare filed mercy petitions before the Maharashtra governor and the president. His mercy petitions were rejected in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

The bench, also comprising justices Sanjay Karol and Sandeep Mehta, decided to hear again a death row convict, Dupare’s plea, while allowing his plea filed under Article 32. The apex court observed that there had been a breach of procedural safeguards.

The apex court also referred to the 2022 verdict in the case of Manoj Vs Madhya Pradesh. The apex court said it had issued several guidelines and mandated the trial courts to collect the accused's psychiatric and psychological evaluation report before awarding death.

The apex court held that Article 32 of the Constitution empowers it in cases related to capital punishment to reopen the sentencing stage where the accused has been condemned to the death penalty without ensuring that the guidelines mandated in Manoj vs Madhya Pradesh were followed.