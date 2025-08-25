SC: On Breach Of Procedural Safeguards, Death Sentence Can Be Challenged Under Article 32

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said that Article 32 of the Constitution empowers the court to reopen sentencing in cases of capital punishment on grounds of breach of procedural safeguards. The apex court said a person on death row cannot be deprived of the fundamental rights to equal treatment, individualised sentencing, and fair procedure that articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution secure to every person.
A three-judge bench led by Justice Vikram Nath made these observations in the judgment delivered on a plea filed by Vasant Sampat Dupare, who belongs to Nagpur. Dupare was convicted of raping and killing a four-year-old in April 2008. He lured her with chocolates and crushed her head with stones to avoid identification of the body.
The petitioner’s review petition against the November 26, 2014, verdict was dismissed by the apex court on May 3, 2017. Later, Dupare filed mercy petitions before the Maharashtra governor and the president. His mercy petitions were rejected in 2022 and 2023, respectively.
The bench, also comprising justices Sanjay Karol and Sandeep Mehta, decided to hear again a death row convict, Dupare’s plea, while allowing his plea filed under Article 32. The apex court observed that there had been a breach of procedural safeguards.
The apex court also referred to the 2022 verdict in the case of Manoj Vs Madhya Pradesh. The apex court said it had issued several guidelines and mandated the trial courts to collect the accused's psychiatric and psychological evaluation report before awarding death.
The apex court held that Article 32 of the Constitution empowers it in cases related to capital punishment to reopen the sentencing stage where the accused has been condemned to the death penalty without ensuring that the guidelines mandated in Manoj vs Madhya Pradesh were followed.
"This corrective power is invoked precisely to compel rigorous application of the safeguards laid down……thereby ensuring that the condemned person is not deprived of the fundamental rights to equal treatment, individualised sentencing, and fair procedure that Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution secure to every person," said the bench.
The bench said the exceptional scope of Article 32 cannot be permitted to become a routine pathway for reopening concluded matters.
“Reopening will be reserved for only those cases where there is a clear, specific breach of the new procedural safeguards, as these breaches are so serious that if left uncorrected, they would undermine the accused person's basic rights like dignity and fair process," said the apex court.
Dupare's sentencing was confirmed by the apex court in 2014. The bench maintained the conviction but set aside the 2017 view taken on sentencing for the present and placed the matter before Chief Justice of India B R Gavai for appropriate listing of the case to be heard afresh.
