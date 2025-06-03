SC: Any Law Made By Parliament Or State Can’t Be Held To Be An Act Of Contempt Of Court, For Simply Making The Law

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that to ensure that the rule of law permeates to fulfil constitutional objectives of establishing an egalitarian social order, the balance between the respective sovereign functionaries must always be delicately maintained, and stressed that any law made by Parliament or a state legislature cannot be held to be an act of contempt of court.

A bench comprising justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma, in an order passed on May 15, said: “Any law made by the Parliament or a State legislature cannot be held to be an act of contempt of a Court, including this court, for simply making the law”.

The bench said the legislature has the powers to pass a law, to remove the basis of a judgment or in the alternative, validate a law which has been struck down by a constitutional court by amending or varying it so as to give effect to the judgment of a constitutional court which has struck down a portion of an enactment or for that matter the entire enactment.

“This is the core of the doctrine of separation of powers and must always be acknowledged in a constitutional democracy such as ours. This doctrine also emphasises on the principle of checks and balances under our Constitution which is a healthy aspect of the distribution of powers, particularly legislative powers”, said the bench.

The bench made it clear that any piece of legislation enacted by a legislature can be assailed within the manner known to law and that is by mounting a challenge against its validity on the twin prongs of legislative competence or constitutional validity.

“In order to ensure that the rule of law permeates to fulfil constitutional objectives of establishing an egalitarian social order, the balance between the respective sovereign functionaries must always be delicately maintained”, said the bench.

The apex court made these observations while disposing of a 2012 contempt plea filed by sociologist and former Delhi University professor Nandini Sundar and others.

The contempt plea alleged the failure of the Chhattisgarh government to comply with its 2011 directions to stop support to vigilante groups like Salwa Judum and arming tribals in the name of special police officers (SPO) in the fight against Maoists.

The petition claimed contempt of the order of the apex court, as the Chhattisgarh government legislated the Chhattisgarh Auxiliary Armed Police Force Act, 2011, which authorised an auxiliary armed force to assist security forces in dealing with Maoist/Naxal violence and legalising existing SPOs by inducting them as members.

The bench said promulgation simpliciter of an enactment is only an expression of the legislative function and cannot be said to be an act in contempt of a court unless it is first established that the statute so enacted is bad in law constitutionally or otherwise. The bench said it does not commend the filing of a contempt petition for the purpose of assailing the validity of the aforesaid enactment.

“We find no reason to entertain the contempt petition as such. We dispose of the contempt petition having regard to the fact that the prayers sought for therein cannot be granted by us in the form of a contempt petition”, said the bench.

The bench said that having regard to the situation that has emerged over the decades in Chhattisgarh, it is necessary that specific steps are taken so as to bring about peace and rehabilitation of the areas requiring the attention of the state as well as the central government who would have to act in a coordinated manner.

The apex court said the judiciary is vested under the Constitution with the power to resolve interpretive doubts and disputes about the validity or otherwise of an enacted law by the Parliament or any state legislature. “However, the interpretative power of a Constitutional Court does not contemplate a situation of declaring exercise of legislative functions and passing of an enactment as an instance of contempt of a Court. We must remember that central to the legislative function is the power of the legislative organ to enact as well as amend laws”, said the apex court.